"Seems like a very upset guy" - NFL fans react as Trey Hendrickson turns heads in surprising outfit at Bengals camp amid contact dispute

On Tuesday, NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Paul Dehner Jr. took to the social media platform X to reveal an interesting video of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

While all of his teammates were wearing their practice gear, Hendrickson was spotted wearing a polo shirt, black pants, and no Bengals team gear at all.

"Well, Trey Hendrickson is here." he said in the post.

In response, some NFL fans discussed Hendrickson's ongoing contract situation with the Bengals.

"He needs a new agent." one fan wrote.

"Hes washed." one fan wrote.

"What. Is. Happening. 🤣." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans made clear their belief that this attire may hint at some news on the contract situation being released today.

"Something is happening. Hope he’s not here to clean out his locker." one fan wrote.

"Certainly looks like an outfit one might wear when signing a contract." one fan wrote.

"Seems like a very upset guy. Showing up for practice. I don’t care that he’s not in uniform. The fact of the matter is he’s there." one fan wrote.

Trey Hendrickson contract situation

Hendrickson is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Bengals this offseason. He is wanting a new, long-term extension this offseason, however, his camp and the Bengals appear to not agree on the term length and the financial compensation of the new deal.

Cincinnati has a history of waiting until the last possible moment, or deciding against signing its top players, even when they are some of the very best in the league at their respective positions. WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins had their contract process extended for months and years because of the front office's decision to wait and not sign them, despite both being elite wide receivers in the NFL.

Hendrickson is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL at the current moment. He led the league in sacks in 2024 with 17.5, he is a two time First Team All Pro, and he is a four time Pro Bowler as well.

Only time will tell whether Hendrickson signs with the Bengals long-term, however, it is evident that this situation will be one to watch this offseason.

