“Hope he never gets another opportunity” - 49ers fans condemn De'Vondre Campbell after LB throws shade on franchise

San Francisco 49ers suspended linebacker De'Vondre Campbell sent a defiant message to fans asking for explanations for his reluctance to play during a primetime game a couple of months ago. Campbell, tired of fans constantly seeking answers, stated he wouldn't address anything on Friday.

Ad

After a fan said he couldn't defend his decision, Campbell clapped back with a series of profanity-laced tweets.

"I ain’t addressing s**t. I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shannahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTime me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me I really be sparing n****s 🤫. I play because I WANT TO," he tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans weren't very appreciative of his words and started calling him out on social media. Some said they wanted De'Vondre Campbell out of the NFL for good.

"I hope he never gets another opportunity!" one fan emphatically said.

"Oh and "I play because I WANT TO." Good news, you never have to worry about that again. No one will ever sign your slow overrated ass again. Remember you were ranked 65 out of 72 LBS washed up b***h," another fan said.

Ad

"I’ll be shocked if another team signs him," another fan wrote.

Others blasted his message and predicted he would eventually go broke.

"Don’t worry. He will be broke in less than 10 years after squandering his earnings," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened with De'Vondre Campbell, 49ers?

De'Vondre Campbell became a talking point when he refused to enter a Thursday night game against the LA Rams for the 49ers. During the fourth quarter of the 12-6, he gave up on his team, bringing fans memories of when Antonio Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game.

After being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 NFL draft, De'Vondre Campbell played 59 games with the NFC South squad, recording 363 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. He had a solid season with the Niners after signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the NFC West franchise.

Before his shocking decision, Campbell had posted 79 tackles, including three for loss in 13 games. He was suspended for the rest of the season and given his latest antics, his future might be away from the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.