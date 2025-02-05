"Hopefully, it's his last season": Fred Warner hopes Travis Kelce retires after the Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's comments about Travis Kelce highlighted the rivalry ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Kelce stands at the heart of Kansas City's pursuit of NFL history - a potential third straight Super Bowl victory. A win would make the Chiefs the first team to achieve this milestone.

On the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday, Warner expressed a lighthearted retirement wish for Kelce.

"Hopefully, it's his last season," Warner said. "You know, he retires, goes off into the sunset, and we ain't got to deal with him"

Travis Kelce enters the Super Bowl matchup holding the record for most playoff receptions (174) and ranks second behind Jerry Rice in postseason receiving yards (2,039) and touchdown catches (20).

Warner detailed the challenges of defending against Kelce's unpredictable playing style.

"I don't know what he thinks about, I don't know how he approaches the game, but the savvy that he plays with is unlike any other tight end," the LB said.

"When you go and you watch a tight end all week long and preparing for the guy, you're like, okay, he runs his corner route like he's gonna run a corner route, or he's gonna run an in route. With Travis, he might have a corner route on, but he'll run a post ... He's a Hooper. And talk a little trash too. So then he getting, he getting in your mind game too."

Travis Kelce's retirement plans

Speaking at Super Bowl's opening night in New Orleans, Travis Kelce dismissed retirement rumors.

"I've thought about it, but I still love what I do," the TE said. "I love coming into work every day. It's moments like these, weeks like these, the month that we just had in the playoffs that make me feel like I could play this game forever."

Despite a statistical downturn in 2024 (97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest since 2013), Travis Kelce established his playoff worth. His spectacular effort against Houston in the divisional round, with seven catches for 117 yards, showed why he's so good when it matters.

Looking ahead, Travis Kelce sees himself remaining active.

"Hopefully still playing football," he said when asked about his three-year outlook. "I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life."

The stage is set for Sunday's showdown at the Superdome, where Kelce and the Chiefs chase their fourth title in five years, starting at 6:30 PM ET.

