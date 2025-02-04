"Hopefully he returns as a coach" - Bills fans react as safety Micah Hyde retires after 12-year-long career

The Buffalo Bills endured a disappointing loss to end their 2024 campaign, suffering yet another playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the offense were short on a crucial - and equally controversial - fourth down.

This ignited a touchdown drive from Kansas City, which put them ahead, 29-22. With a 32-29 lead, the Chiefs defense turned Buffalo's offense away on fourth down for a second time in the fourth quarter, securing their third consecutive AFC Championship.

The conference championship loss was the first endured by Buffalo, but a crucial loss to their secondary followed. On Tuesday morning, veteran safety and two-time All-Pro Micah Hyde announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons, eight with the Bills.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans reacted to the news of Hyde's retirement with heartfelt words of support for the former Pro Bowl safety.

"What a guy, what a player, class act," a Bills fan posted. "Hopefully he returns as a coach, another role he would thrive in."

"Stopped a 17-year drought and turned the mentality of a franchise around," another fan commented, honoring Hyde.

"Thank you, King," a third fan added.

Fans continued their immense support for Micah Hyde following his retirement.

"Well this made me cry," a woeful Buffalo fan commented. "One of my absolute favorite all-time Bills."

"What a class act! Great Buffalo Bill," a second fan chimed in.

"Thank you, Micah! You'll always be a member of the Bills," another added.

Micah Hyde finishes career among top tacklers in Bills history

Micah Hyde will be remembered as a valued contributor in Buffalo's secondary for nearly a decade. Hyde made his mark on the team on and off the field and was one of the league's top tackling safeties throughout his career.

As one of the best tacklers in franchise history, Hyde finished his career with 417 tackles in Buffalo. This mark ranks 13th in franchise history, joining elite company such as London Fletcher and Jordan Poyer. Poyer and Hyde shared the secondary for years, becoming arguably the best safety duo in team history.

After a decade-plus in the NFL, Hyde racked up 644 total tackles, 482 solo and 162 assisted, with 24 interceptions in his career. Hyde was named to his only Pro Bowl team in 2017, earning second-team All-Pro honors twice in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.