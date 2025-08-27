"Hoping my kids die of cancer": Dolphins GM Chris Grier reveals brutal emails from fans after unsuccessful season

The dark side of fan frustration was on display this week as Miami Dolphins manager Chris Grier revealed a disturbing email he received following the team's disappointing 8-9 finish last season.

In a media session on Wednesday, Grier shared that he has gotten "colorful emails," including one from a fan who wrote, "hoping my kids die of cancer."

“I was like, there you go. That’s why I don’t take things very personally or seriously because other people have other issues in life,” Grier said.

"If I was comfortable and saying I felt great about where things are, then I'm an a**hole because I'm not being realistic."

The manager's remarks shed light on the immense pressure and hostile online climate for NFL executives. While he suggests that most fans he encounters in person are respectful, he emphasizes that the anonymity of the internet creates for abusive and unacceptable behavior.

Chris Grier reveals new direction for the Dolphins

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Amid all the noise, Chris Grier has kept his focus on moving the team forward. The Dolphins have essentially gone through a "soft reset" this offseason, with an emphasis on a roster that is "younger, faster, and closer."

This involves the Dolphins moving on from their key performers like Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland.

The strategy, Grier explained, is to build a more committed locker room and cultivate a culture where the sum of the parts is greater than individual star power.

Chris Grier admitted that the organization, from owner Stephen Ross on down, is not satisfied with the franchise's long playoff drought, which dates back to the 2000 season.

"We want to win games. We want to win playoff games. We want to win Super Bowls," Grier said.

"So none of us are happy that it hasn't happened."

While Grier didn't specify what constitutes a successful season, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote that missing the playoffs would likely lead to a change in leadership.

In other news, Chris Grier provided an update on the health of the roster ahead of the team's September 7 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He expects running back De'Von Achane, who has been dealing with a calf injury, to be available for Week 1. Right tackle Austin Jackson is also expected to be ready to play.

