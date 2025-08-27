  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Miami Dolphins
  • "Hoping my kids die of cancer": Dolphins GM Chris Grier reveals brutal emails from fans after unsuccessful season

"Hoping my kids die of cancer": Dolphins GM Chris Grier reveals brutal emails from fans after unsuccessful season

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 27, 2025 17:49 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

The dark side of fan frustration was on display this week as Miami Dolphins manager Chris Grier revealed a disturbing email he received following the team's disappointing 8-9 finish last season.

Ad

In a media session on Wednesday, Grier shared that he has gotten "colorful emails," including one from a fan who wrote, "hoping my kids die of cancer."

“I was like, there you go. That’s why I don’t take things very personally or seriously because other people have other issues in life,” Grier said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If I was comfortable and saying I felt great about where things are, then I'm an a**hole because I'm not being realistic."

The manager's remarks shed light on the immense pressure and hostile online climate for NFL executives. While he suggests that most fans he encounters in person are respectful, he emphasizes that the anonymity of the internet creates for abusive and unacceptable behavior.

Ad

Chris Grier reveals new direction for the Dolphins

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Amid all the noise, Chris Grier has kept his focus on moving the team forward. The Dolphins have essentially gone through a "soft reset" this offseason, with an emphasis on a roster that is "younger, faster, and closer."

Ad

This involves the Dolphins moving on from their key performers like Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland.

The strategy, Grier explained, is to build a more committed locker room and cultivate a culture where the sum of the parts is greater than individual star power.

Chris Grier admitted that the organization, from owner Stephen Ross on down, is not satisfied with the franchise's long playoff drought, which dates back to the 2000 season.

Ad
"We want to win games. We want to win playoff games. We want to win Super Bowls," Grier said.
"So none of us are happy that it hasn't happened."

While Grier didn't specify what constitutes a successful season, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote that missing the playoffs would likely lead to a change in leadership.

In other news, Chris Grier provided an update on the health of the roster ahead of the team's September 7 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He expects running back De'Von Achane, who has been dealing with a calf injury, to be available for Week 1. Right tackle Austin Jackson is also expected to be ready to play.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanu Abraham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications