"Horrible human so fits the Dolphins culture": NFL fans react to CB Jack Jones signing with Miami

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:50 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (image credit: IMAGN)

The Miami Dolphins’ latest defensive addition, cornerback Jack Jones, sparked a lot of reactions from NFL fans on Sunday. Questions around his character and performance history clashed with the team’s urgent need for healthy bodies in the secondary.

Jones, who had stints in New England and Las Vegas, joins Miami after a cascade of injuries decimated the team’s defensive backfield during training camp.

Some fans aren’t sold on him filling the role.

"Horrible human so fits the dolphins culture," a fan tweeted.

"Hopefully they don't need him to tackle anyone," one fan wrote.
"Just don't ask him to tackle and you're straight," another fan said.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Plays the ball well sum Miami need," a fan commented.
"Best wishes," another fan wrote.
"Miami to solidify its cornerback depth," one fan said.

The timing of the move leaves little doubt about its urgency. The Dolphins are dealing with a severely depleted cornerback group. Most notably, Artie Burns suffered a season-ending injury on Thursday.

Two more defensive backs, Kader Kohou and BJ Adams, went down during drills on Saturday.

Jones has shown hints of ability during his three years in the NFL, recording seven interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in 42 games played.

However, his resume is equally noteworthy for off-the-field challenges and squabbles with coaches. He was cut midseason by New England in 2023, and in early 2024, he had a brief stint with the Raiders.

Jones’ new deal reportedly spans one year, giving Miami flexibility while offering the player a potential lifeline to extend his NFL journey.

Miami adds veteran depth in addition to Jack Jones as the secondary crisis deepens

Miami’s cornerback room, on paper, is thin.

To supplement the Jack Jones signing, the Dolphins also brought in Mike Hilton, a specialist with starting experience in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. After them, it’s a mix of undrafted talents like Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner, and fifth-round rookie Jason Marshall Jr.

Hilton secured a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He remained a significant contributor to a defense that made two appearances in the AFC championship in the last three seasons. In 2024, Hilton made 10 starts and had 73 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Saturday’s other roster move, waiving Ryan Cooper Jr., further emphasizes the urgency to find plug-and-play talent with Week 1 looming. The Dolphins open the season on Sept. 7 in Indianapolis against a Colts offense that could test any vulnerable secondary early and often.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
