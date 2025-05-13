Hours after Mavericks get shot at Cooper Flagg, Peyton Manning's ex-teammate makes feelings known on potential NFL draft lottery

Former NFL tight end Julius Thomas believes that the National Football League should adopt the draft lottery format in the future. In the NBA and the NHL, the team with the worst record has the highest chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick, however, it is not a guarantee. Instead, each team that does not qualify for the postseason has a chance for the No. 1 pick, with the better teams having less of a chance.

The reasoning behind this format is to ensure that teams are not rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick simply because they wanted it and achieved it by purposely losing or tanking. However, the NFL still follows the format of the worst team in the league from the year prior holding the No. 1 overall pick. For example, this year, the Tennessee Titans had the worst record in the NFL and picked Cam Ward No. 1 overall.

As he outlined on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams on Tuesday, Thomas believes that this may be a smart move for the NFL moving forward.

"I'm okay with it. I think the draft lottery is good because you can't purposely tank right. Like, that was the reason why they started the draft lottery. I think it creates some excitement." Thomas stated.

Will the NFL change its NFL Draft format?

At this time, it appears unlikely that the NFL will change its current draft format as it appears that there has been no real discussion between the NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell on the matter.

The discussion in the media about the potential change at this time is due to the NBA holding its NBA Draft lottery last night, where the Dallas Mavericks found out in exciting fashion that they would be holding the No. 1 overall pick this year and have the chance to select generational player Cooper Flagg.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game last season while playing for the Duke Blue Devils.

