"Houston not touching CJ" - C. J. Stroud being represented by Deshaun Watson's agent raises concern for NFL Fans

Agent David Mulugheta will be representing C. J. Stroud, a popular and promising 2023 NFL draft prospect. Also a lawyer, Mulugheta is also representing 42 other NFL players, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
However, NFL fans have a few concerns regarding Watson and Stroud having the same agent and the upcoming NFL draft.
Though we still have some time left to go for the draft, fans are sure that Watson and Stroud sharing an agent will cause problems for the Houston Texans.
When Watson signed with the Texans in 2017, the team expected him to lead them to great heights, including a possible Super Bowl. However, as time passed, Watson grew frustrated with the franchise and asked for a trade.
As the relationship between Watson and the Texans soured, Mulugheta played an equally important role as his agent. With C. J. Stroud being represented by the same agent, the Texans might not be up for working with Mulugheta again.
Mulugheta himself began working as an intern at Athletes First in 2010, meeting agent Andrew Kessler. Over the years, he has become an NFLPA certified contract adviser and a successful agent. As his career expanded, he began representing some of the biggest names in the league.
Who is C. J. Stroud and Deshaun Watson's agent David Mulugheta?
As per reports, Mulugheta has been working with NFL players since 2020. Jalen Ramsay, Budda Baker, AJ Terrell and Kyle Pitts are a few of his other clients, successfully leading them to signing million-dollar contracts with teams.
Of course, this also includes getting them out of teams and finding new contracts.
In 2020, Forbes named Mulugheta as one of the top NFL agents, ranking eighth among all other sports. He is also a popular and highly-ranked black sports agent. That being said, C. J. Stroud will be his youngest client.
Stroud, who is a promising rookie, could be selected by the Carolina Panthers this upcoming draft.
This year's draft is scheduled to take place from April 27 to April 29 at the Union Station in Kansas City.
List of Mulugheta's NFL clients:
- Deshaun Watson
- Jalen Ramsey
- Michael Thomas
- Derwin James
- Kevin Byard
- Budda Baker
- Quandre Diggs
- Kyle Pitts
- Gabe Jackson
- Jaycee Horn
- Christian Wilkins
- Justin Fields
- Micah Parsons
- Isaiah Simmons
- Xavier Woods
- Jason Davis
- Jessie Bates
- A.J. Terrell
- Odafe Oweh
- Casey Hayward
- Jordan Love
- Jevon Holland
- Tee Higgins
- Michael Pittman
- D'Andre Swift
- Malik Hooker
- Andre Cisco
- Malcolm Koonce
- Joseph Ossai
- Brandon Stephens
- Ronnie Perkins
- Melvin Ingram
- Charles Omenihu
- David Long
- Jermaine Eluemunor
- DeShon Elliott
- Marquise Goodwin
- Alex Okafor
- Mark Webb
- Deionte Thompson
- Corey Coleman
- Earl Thomas
- Eric Ebron
- Seth Roberts
- Kadeem Edwards
