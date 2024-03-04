How athletic is Caleb Williams? Deshaun Watson delivers stone-cold response over potential #1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn't think the projected first pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, is more athletic than him.

Williams finished his college career at USC and has been hailed as a can't-miss prospect in the NFL. He's been considered one of the top quarterback prospects to enter the draft in years.

However, Watson thinks there are some limitations on Williams. When asked if the former USC play-caller is as athletic as him, Watson gave a stone-cold response.

"No," Deshaun Watson told Lockerverse.

Even though Watson is 28 and Williams is 22, the Browns quarterback is confident he is more athletic than the projected first-overall pick.

Caleb Williams says playing for the Bears is 'pretty exciting'

Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which is set to begin Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, Michigan, and will likely be selected by the Chicago Bears.

Chicago is expected to trade quarterback Justin Fields, and speaking at the NFL scouting combine on Friday, Williams is eager to play for the Bears if they select him.

“I mean, the Bears were a 7-10 team last year, and that’s pretty good for a team that has the first pick,” Williams said, via Yahoo! “They’ve got a good defense. They’ve got good players on offense. It’s pretty exciting if you can you go into a situation like that.”

At the combine, Williams didn't participate or do a medical evaluation but did talk to interested teams.

Last season, he went 266 for 388 for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Deshaun Watson had an injury-plagued 2023

Despite Deshaun Watson believing he is more athletic than Caleb Williams, the Browns quarterback did have some serious injuries in 2023.

Watson underwent surgery on his shoulder on Nov. 21 as he played just six games in 2023. He will likely be healthy for the start of the season, as he is expected to start throwing soon.

“He has worked his tail off in terms of rehab and recovery,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters in Indianapolis, via Prpeak. "He’s in a really good place. We’re excited when the spring hits and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress and we’re excited to see that continue.”

In six games last season, Watson went 105 for 171 for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Deshaun Watson, a national champion with Clemson in 2016, was picked 12th overall by the Houston Texans in 2017. He was acquired by the Browns ahead of the 2022 season, as Cleveland traded its first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as its third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.