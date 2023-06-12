How to buy NFL Game Pass International: Pricing, terms and everything you need to know

The 2023 NFL postseason is underway, and NFL Game Pass international fans are eagerly in anticipation.

While the NFL is based in the USA, the league has fans worldwide. They need an excellent service to savor their favorite games, and that's where Game Pass International comes in.

NFL Game Pass is the ultimate streaming service for fans outside the United States. It lets you live stream whatever games you want throughout the season and playoffs. It's like Sunday Ticket for Americans but even better.

How much does NFL Game Pass International cost?

The price of NFL Game Pass International depends on where you live and view your games from.

Here are some notable locations where viewers can savor premium action.

Australia: Au$280.99

Brazil: R$ 385.00

Germany: €171.99

India: $127.99

Israel: $203.99

Japan: ¥26,900.00

Mexico: Mex$2,500.00

New Zealand: $203.99

Portugal: €140.99

South Africa: $203.99

South Korea: ₩274,300.00

United Kingdom: £150.99

All the above prices are calculated per season. If you subscribe to Game Pass International midway through the season, that subscription cost is also prorated.

Is there an NFL Game Pass International Free Trial?

Yes, there is, in fact, a Game Pass International Free Trial, and it's available for football enthusiasts. Check out the Game Pass Free plan if you don't want to spend money.

It allows you to live stream all the preseason games and provides access to NFL Network. It also provides game previews, highlights and NFL Originals.

Is NFL Game Pass International the same as NFL+?

In a way, NFL+ and Game Pass International are similar, but they are different services.

Game Pass has been abandoned in the United States for a new service called NFL+. Its Premium plan provides everything Game Pass did and several weekly live games. For international customers, everything has stayed the same. Game Pass is the same as it always has been.

League enthusiasts can savor live and premium games on both platforms, with the difference being that NFL+ is for resident American viewers while Game Pass International is exclusive to viewers outside the country.

Of course, international viewers can enjoy NFL+ with a VPN, but what's the need when they can enjoy the same games and highlight packages on Game Pass International?

