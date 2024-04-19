How Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could create generational wealth beyond $25.4M in NFL earnings

Hollywood Brown is a star on the football field. The newest Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is eager to help the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions this upcoming season. Football isn't Brown's only passion, though. He has a business-savvy mind that he hopes will increase his wealth for years to come.

This week, Brown was a guest on the "Pocket Presence" podcast and detailed his and his wife, Zoie's, business venture, MZ Investments. The company partnered with Island Sky Investments and are creating luxury condos in the Caribbean.

The business model is focused on getting others to invest as well and he has a plan to involve other NFL players and coaches. Hollywood and Zoie Brown created a specific fund for members of the NFL to invest in luxury properties, which will in turn allow them to stay at these locations for free on their next vacation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown spoke on his eagerness to include other NFL players:

"I wanted to do something where athletes can invest, make more money, but also save money."

Expand Tweet

Hollywood Browns' NFL career earnings in the spotlight

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth $11 million which includes $6.5 million in guaranteed money. In his first five seasons in the National Football League, Brown has earned $25.4 million, as per Spotrac.

The former first-round draft picked was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and signed a four-year deal. Hollywood Brown was then traded to the Arizona Cardinals after three seasons and after his fifth-year option was picked up, he made $13.4 million in 2023.

Hollywood Brown's investments could see Chiefs WR land a massive payday

Tyler Webb, the co-host of the Pocket Presence podcast, noted that the average NFL player makes only $2.8 million in earnings. Brown has already surpassed those numbers in his first five NFL seasons.

Expand Tweet

His investment company, MZ Investments, will likely help him double his career earnings and set him up for generational wealth. According to Island Sky's projection, investors will see a $20 million return on their current investment within the next four years. Which means, as Brown is making millions by playing the game he loves, he will also be seeing a similar return on his business investment.