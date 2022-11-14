Aaron Rodgers starred in the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, and Lil Wayne was among the first to take notice.

Heading into this game, the Cowboys were favored by -4.5 points and nobody gave the Packers a shot. However, Rodgers had different ideas.

Lil Wayne, who is a big fan of the Packers, also counted his team out a couple of days ago during his appearance on Undisputed. Following the Packers' win over the Cowboys, Lil Wayne trolled Dallas on Twitter and how.

He also couldn't believe that he was doubting Aaron Rodgers with the quarterback proving him wrong with a vintage performance.

"Tf wrong w me playin w 12 like dat?!!? Idk but………how bout dem cowgirls???????!!!!!!!! A - Rod did!!!!!!" Lil Wayne tweeted.

After the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions last week, Lil Wayne tweeted that the team should have parted ways with Rodgers, but this week the reigning league MVP showed the world why he is still one of the premier quarterbacks in the league.

With this win, the Green Bay Packers are now 4-6 and their playoff hopes remain alive.

Aaron Rodgers put in a great performance against the Packers, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdown passes.

Hopefully, both Rodgers and the Packers will be able to carry this momentum into next week.

Skip Bayless infuriated after seeing Aaron Rodgers defeat Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Skip Bayless, who throughout the week believed that Aaron Rodgers was still capable of defeating the Dallas Cowboys, got his nightmare fulfilled.

He was visibly frustrated after his team lost in overtime.

"So in the end, that game boiled down to, they still have Aaron bleeping Rogers and we're stuck with Dak and his contract they have the floor and we are stuck with a Mike McCarthy nobody in Green Bay misses," Bayless said.

"Mike at least you could have taken the field goal in overtime instead of trying to prove to everybody in Green Bay you are Vince Lombardi."

It wasn't a great homecoming for former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, and Bayless wasn't impressed with some of his decisions.

Aaron Rodgers, in seemingly his worst season ever, still overcame the Cowboys and it will be interesting to see how he plays in the coming weeks.

The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Tennessee Titans next week and they'll hope to get another crucial win.

