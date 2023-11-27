How did David Tepper make his money? Exploring Panthers owner’s net worth in 2023

Forbes lists David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, as one of the wealthiest sports team owners worldwide. Tepper is a billionaire hedge fund owner who made his money in the banking and investment industries.

Tepper's parents belonged to the middle class. Roberta, his mother, taught in an elementary school, while Harry, his father, worked as an accountant. In 1978, the owner of the Panthers attended the University of Pittsburgh to study economics.

Following graduation, he started a career in finance, first working as a financial analyst in the Treasury division of Equibank. In 1982, he attended Carnegie Mellon to earn his MBA. His schooling laid the foundation for his understanding of economics and finance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 66-year-old billionaire subsequently began working for Republic Steel's Treasury division in Ohio after receiving his MBA degree. He moved to Boston's Keystone Mutual Funds two years later.

Expand Tweet

David Tepper started working as a credit analyst in New York at Goldman Sachs in 1985. He spent seven years working for them as a head merchant. He was well-known for being an expert on distressed debt, especially bankruptcies and unique debt circumstances.

Tepper departed Goldman Sachs in 1993 after being turned down twice for a partner advancement. Together with Jack Walton, he started Appaloosa Management L.P. immediately.

Within six months of its founding, Appaloosa produced a 57% return on its assets, according to Investopedia. The fund's value increased gradually, and by 2022, Appaloosa was managing assets valued at $3.82 billion.

What is David Tepper's net worth?

Forbes estimates that David Tepper has a net worth of $18.5 billion. He used capital management to get to the top of the global wealth rankings.

He could trade and invest using the advantage of other people's money. He could also boost the expansion of the assets under the management of his fund by drawing additional money and making his investors more wealthy.

That allowed him to become wealthy as well. Over the years, he has become extraordinarily wealthy from his fund investors' gains.

Expand Tweet

David Tepper's investments

David Tepper undoubtedly has a lot of investments because he is a billionaire. He does, however, have three main ones.

Tepper is the owner of Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer and the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Moroever, he's the creator and director of the international hedge fund Appaloosa Management, which has its headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in Carolina as he recently parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.