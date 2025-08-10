"How is this even possible": Fans react as Jaguars' Cam Little scores longest field goal in NFL history

Fans reacted to Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Cam Little's NFL record on Saturday in a preseason game. Little was picked up in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft and usurped Riley Patterson as the kicker last season, scoring 27 of 29 field goals attempted.He played in the Jaguars vs Steelers preseason game and made a statement after coming on at the end of the second quarter for a kick. However, those attending the game didn't expect to witness history, as the rookie placekicker scored a 70-yard field goal at EverBank Stadium, the longest field goal in league history.Fans shared their thoughts to Little's insane field goal in Saturday's preseason game.&quot;How is this even possible lol,&quot; one commented.&quot;Is he the starting PK? Or is this kid trying to get a spot?,&quot; another said.&quot;I remember Jason Elam hitting a 60 yarder, and thinking 'this will never be beaten,'&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Hes gonna need to be kicking a lot of those this year,&quot; another said.&quot;If he could do this consistently, would they be unbeatable? Pretty much every drive would be a scoring drive. As long as their defense is above average, of course,&quot; one commented.&quot;Ohh my god I know who Im drafting in fantasy this year in the 15th round,&quot; one said.Despite the impressive field goal, the Jaguars couldn't build on the momentum, as they lost 31-25 to the Steelers.Will Cam Little's 70-yard field goal go down as an official NFL record?Despite breaking the league's longest field goal record, Cam Little's achievement won't go down as an official record, as it took place in a preseason game.Statistics from preseason games aren't considered for official records. They are only utilized by teams to analyze their players ahead of the start of the season proper. Thus, Justin Tucker still holds the record for the longest field goal, a 66-yard effort for the Ravens in 2021 against the Detroit Lions.Cam Little and Co., meanwhile, next take on the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 17 before beginning their 2025 campaign against the Panthers on Sept. 7 at EverBank Stadium at 1 pm ET.