  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "How is this even possible": Fans react as Jaguars' Cam Little scores longest field goal in NFL history

"How is this even possible": Fans react as Jaguars' Cam Little scores longest field goal in NFL history

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:37 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted to Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Cam Little's NFL record on Saturday in a preseason game. Little was picked up in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft and usurped Riley Patterson as the kicker last season, scoring 27 of 29 field goals attempted.

Ad

He played in the Jaguars vs Steelers preseason game and made a statement after coming on at the end of the second quarter for a kick. However, those attending the game didn't expect to witness history, as the rookie placekicker scored a 70-yard field goal at EverBank Stadium, the longest field goal in league history.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their thoughts to Little's insane field goal in Saturday's preseason game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How is this even possible lol," one commented.
"Is he the starting PK? Or is this kid trying to get a spot?," another said.
"I remember Jason Elam hitting a 60 yarder, and thinking 'this will never be beaten,'" one fan wrote.
"Hes gonna need to be kicking a lot of those this year," another said.
Ad
"If he could do this consistently, would they be unbeatable? Pretty much every drive would be a scoring drive. As long as their defense is above average, of course," one commented.
"Ohh my god I know who Im drafting in fantasy this year in the 15th round," one said.

Despite the impressive field goal, the Jaguars couldn't build on the momentum, as they lost 31-25 to the Steelers.

Ad

Will Cam Little's 70-yard field goal go down as an official NFL record?

Despite breaking the league's longest field goal record, Cam Little's achievement won't go down as an official record, as it took place in a preseason game.

Statistics from preseason games aren't considered for official records. They are only utilized by teams to analyze their players ahead of the start of the season proper. Thus, Justin Tucker still holds the record for the longest field goal, a 66-yard effort for the Ravens in 2021 against the Detroit Lions.

Cam Little and Co., meanwhile, next take on the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 17 before beginning their 2025 campaign against the Panthers on Sept. 7 at EverBank Stadium at 1 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications