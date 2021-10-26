Watch: How the trade for Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown ball went down

On Sunday, Tom Brady set yet another record. In a blowout 38-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, Brady tossed a record 600th touchdown pass.

Brady started the game well, as did Mike Evans, the recipient of the record-setting pass who hauled in two touchdown passes from Brady. The 600th pass was a nine-yard pass late in the first quarter. Brady fired a strike at Evans in heavy traffic and the receiver held on to extend the score to 21-0.

The record was significant as Brady became the first quarterback in history to throw 600 touchdown passes. When athletes break records, they usually like to keep hold of the match ball. Naturally, Brady wanted that, too.

But he nearly didn't get his football, as Mike Evans, unaware that the pass he caught was Brady's 600th, gave the ball to a lucky fan sitting in the front row of the endzone.

Eventually, a Tampa Bay official had to meet the fan and negotiate to try and get the ball back. The fan was Byron Kennedy, who was only at the game because his friend had invited him that morning.

Fan details chat to give Brady his ball back

In an interview with Rachel West of the Tampa Bay Times, fan Byron Kennedy gave an insight into how the conversation with the Tampa Bay official went and stated that he twice said no to returning the ball before finally succumbing and giving it back.

"Well, getting the ball was really cool," Kennedy said. "I don't normally sit in the front row so I have never gotten a ball before and then giving it up was tough. The trainer came over and asked for it but what am I going to do, say no to Tom Brady?

"He (trainer) asked for the ball back, I didn't really need the ball, it was cool to hold it, take pictures with it and all that sort of stuff. Tom Brady wanted it so I gave it back."

Kennedy was then asked if he had to think twice about returning Brady's 600th touchdown ball, to which he replied: "I told the trainer no twice, but finally I said yes.

"He (the trainer) said Tom Brady might come over and say hey, so hopefully I get to shake his hand at least."

Watch the full interview below:

Kennedy then made an appearance on NFL Network and spoke to Andrew Siciliano, who asked him if he wanted to re-negotiate the deal he made to give the ball back.

"Ah, re-negotiate no, but maybe play a round of golf with Tom as a repayment, I think that would be pretty cool," Kennedy said.

