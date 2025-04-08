"How the heck do you lose without shooting the ball?" - Robert Griffin baffled over Houston's heartbreaking 65-63 loss to Florida in NCAA finals

The final of the Men's NCAA March Madness Tournament saw the Houston Cougars take on the Florida Gators in an epic duel that ended in a bizarre sequence.

With 19 seconds left and his team trailing by a point, Houston's Emanuel Sharp made an ill-advised decision of trying to power his way to the basket through three Florida players. However, a timely swipe at the ball from Will Richard forced a turnover, giving the Gators the chance to extend their lead.

After Denzel Aberdeen went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, Houston had the opportunity to send the game to overtime with a basket or win the National Championship game with a 3-pointer. With barely enough time to get a shot off, Sharp had the ball in his palms to redeem himself but decided not to shoot it.

He dribbled the ball and let it bounce rather than repossessing it, fearing he'd be penalized with a double-dribble, causing a game-ending turnover. However, none of his teammates could get to the ball before Florida's Alex Condon, who was credited with a National Championship-winning steal.

The sequence left former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III frustrated, who couldn't believe that the Cougars didn't attempt a shot on their final two possessions. Griffin tweeted:

"HOW THE HECK DO YOU LOSE THE NATIONAL TITLE WITHOUT EVEN SHOOTING THE BALL?! HEARTBREAKING."

NFL insider sympathizes with Houston's Emanuel Sharp

As the Gators rushed onto the court to celebrate their National Championship win, a desolate Emanuel Sharp collapsed to his knees, prompting Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. and his teammates to surround him and console.

NFL insider Albert Breer couldn't help but sympathize with the forward, tweeting:

"Man, I’m sick for that Houston kid. … What an awful way to lose."

When a Gators fan accused him of showing bias towards the Cougars, Breer responded:

"Not at all. Just sucks for the kid who has to live with it. Congrats to Florida. Great run by them."

Sharp played a critical role in Houston's run to the National Championship Game, but few will remember his contributions during their stellar run. His blunders in the game's dying moments will unfortunately live in infamy.

