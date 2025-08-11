  • home icon
  • "How is he higher than Baker Mayfield?": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud's rank in NFL top 100 players

"How is he higher than Baker Mayfield?": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud's rank in NFL top 100 players

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 11, 2025 16:21 GMT
NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Texans at Vikings - Source: Getty
CJ Stroud is the QB1 of the Houston Texans [Image credits: GETTY]

Keeping up with the yearly tradition, the NFL announced its annual Top 100 list, where players rank each other based on their performances last season. Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was ranked 39th on the list. But it seems like the NFL fans aren't too happy with his rank.

The QB received a higher rank than many top stars such as Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and more.

The NFL fans called out the league for placing Stroud on #39. Some even question how he got a higher rank than the Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield, who is at #50. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How is he higher than Baker Mayfield???!!!" wrote a fan.
"Baker Mayfield (QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 2nd Pro Bowl selection," this fan stated.
"That’s being real nice with that ranking after last season," tweeted this fan.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"Jalen Hurts is ten times better than stroud," wrote this fan.
"Am I the only one who thinks he is not a top 100 player in our NFL?" tweeted another fan.
"20 tds and 12 interceptions and 24th in QBR last season and that gets him 39th best player in the NFL? People were out on him during a messy sophomore season than he had a great game in the playoffs against the chargers where they were gifted the ball 5 times. Recency bias," explained a fan.
How was CJ Stroud's 2024 season with the Texans?

Last season was CJ Stroud's sophomore year with the Houston Texans. While it wasn't as impressive as his rookie season, the quarterback still managed to bag some decent stats.

Stroud played all 17 games last year. He accumulated 3,727 passing yards and 233 rushing yards. CJ scored 20 passing touchdowns, threw 12 interceptions and got a quarterback rating of 87.0.

He helped the Texans win their second consecutive AFC South Title, securing a place in the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming season.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
