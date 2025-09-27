"How irresponsible can you be?": Stephen A. Smith slams Donald Trump over blaming "the Left" for Charlie Kirk's murder

Stephen A. Smith slammed United States President Donald Trump for the way he handled things in the wake of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's assassination earlier this month.

Ad

Trump, who considered Kirk his ally, blamed "the Left" after his assassination during a TPUSA public debate on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10.

Smith took exception to Trump's comment, bashing the President on his "Straight Shooter with Stephen A." SiriusXM radio show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was very disgusted when Charlie Kirk was murdered, and the first thing we heard out of the president's mouth was that the Left did it," Smith said (Timestamp 8:00 onwards). "How irresponsible can you be? How polarizing can you be? How alarming can you be?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You've contributed as the president of the United States to alarming excessiveness. From a behavioral standpoint, it permeates throughout this country and you don't seem to care. Hell yeah, it's a problem. You're damn right It is, right up until the moment you're able to point to what the left was doing to."

Ad

Last week, Smith slammed his Disney colleague Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial joke on Kirk's death. The renowned sports commentator also slammed anyone celebrating the political activist's death.

Stephen A. Smith turns down presidency run, names his favorite Democratic candidates

Stephen A. Smith has flirted with the idea of running for presidency but shrugged off the idea when his podcast guest Bill Maher asked him if he was thinking of himself as a potential candidate for the Democratic Party.

Ad

“I’d have to give up too much money, Bill,” Smith replied to Maher. “I’d have to give up too much money. I’m not giving up my money, man. I’m not giving up my money.”

While Smith turned down running for the 2028 presidential election, he named his favorite Democratic picks.

"First of all, I’ve got two candidates for you," Smith said "They’re two of my favorites. Now, I’m not telling you to vote as I vote. I’m just being honest and open with you about who are my two favorite candidates, OK? I love Gov. Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania and Gov. Wes Moore from Maryland,” he said. “Those are my two and not necessarily in that order.”

On Friday, Smith went off against Tua Tagovailoa for his "ignorance" after his comments on Cam Newton. Smith said the Miami Dolphins quarterback was "caught up in his feelings."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension