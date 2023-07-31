How did Kwon Alexander’s brother die? Steelers LB’s tragic past explored

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander found himself a new home for the 2023 season, signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for his 9th season in the NFL.

Alexander has been solid for most of his career, even netting himself a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017, when he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the New York Jets.

If his name isn't strange to you, there might be a special reason why. Back in 2015, when he was still a rookie with the Buccaneers, he delivered one of the most special performances in the history of the NFL, dominating an away game against the Atlanta Falcons with 11 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble.

But what really made that performance special is that, a day before, he lost his younger brother, Broderick Taylor II, shot to death in a fight in their hometown of Anniston, Alabama. He was seen crying throughout the whole game and the locker room scenes after were emotional - and he also had another interception taken away due to a penalty.

Kwon Alexander's special game after his brother death

For these efforts, Alexander was given the award of NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He also made the All-Rookie Team later in the 2015 season.

The choice of not playing was up to him, but he decided that he wanted to be with his teammates to honour his young brother.

"I was very determined. It was the only thing on my mind because the only thing that he wanted was for me to ball. I gave this game to him. It’s been hard, man, losing my little brother. I know he would want me to be strong for him so I came out here and dedicated this game to him. I’m just ready to be back with my family."

Other player who had a monumental game right after the loss of a member of his family was Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, who dominated in a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots in 2012 right after losing her younger sister in a motorcycle accident.

Broderick Taylor II was 17 years old at the time of his death.