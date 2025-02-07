How did Lamar Jackson lose 2024 NFL MVP? Explaining Ravens QB's defeat to Josh Allen 

The votes for the National Football League's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season were officially in on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. For most of the season, the race was down to two men – Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

The two teams also battled it out in the Divisional Round with the Bills coming out on top, though that game will not have counted in the MVP race since votes are finalized at the end of the regular season.

Allen pipped Jackson to the award this time around despite a large section of fans believing the Ravens' signal-caller had done more than enough to be named the NFL MVP for a third time in his career. Jackson, notably, was the league's unanimous MVP back in 2019 and fell one vote short of being named unanimous MVP once again in 2023.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This time around, Allen got the edge when it came to votes for the top spot. He had nine additional first-place votes from the All-Pro team while Jackson lost seven of those. There was also the curious case of one voter placing Jackson fourth on his MVP ballot. The lowest Allen finished was third on a single ballot.

All in all, voting culminated in Allen finishing with 383 points in the scoring system that hands out 10 points for a first-place vote. Second place gets five, third place gets three, fourth place gets two and the last four places get one point each.

Expand Tweet

Jackson finished with a total of 362 points. The Ravens QB had a stellar year, all in all. He became the first QB to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for another 900. He ended the season with figures of 4,712 yards, 41 TDs and four INTs while racking up a QBR of 77.3 during the regular season.

On the other hand, Allen finished the year with 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bills' season ended at the AFC Championship Game after losing 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL MVP 2024: Lamar Jackson makes history for all the wrong reasons

One point fans and journalists alike raised was how Jackson ended up being a first-team All-Pro and didn't end up on top in MVP voting. The last time a first-team All-Pro QB missed out on the award was when Adrian Peterson was crowned MVP in 2012.

Prior to that, Joe Montana missed out on MVP after being named a first-team All-Pro in 1987 before John Elway swooped in for MVP.

Do you think Josh Allen deserved to win the NFL MVP award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.