How long has Al Michaels been announcing football? A look into the career of legendary commentator

Al Michaels must be a well-known name to NFL fans who have been watching Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video this season. He's regarded as one of the most talented and admired announcers in the annals of TV broadcasting.

Michaels played baseball and football when he was a student at Los Angeles' Alexander Hamilton High School. His playing career came to an end in 1962, right before he graduated from high school and headed away to college.

Al Michaels chose to concentrate on the analyzing aspect of athletics as opposed to the playing part while he was a student at Arizona State University, where he majored in radio and television and minored in journalism.

After graduating from college, Michaels began working as a sportscaster for the Los Angeles Lakers before transitioning to the Hawaii Islanders baseball team and other college teams in the Hawaiian Islands.

Michaels was employed by the ABC in 1976. After a year, he started calling practically every game the network covered, including football games. So, he has been calling football games for nearly five decades now.

After working for ABC for ten years, Michaels' most significant sporting analysis break came when he was offered the position to commentate on Monday Night Football, a live television show. He remained connected to the program until 2006, when he started working for NBC Network.

During his long journalistic career, Michaels has established himself as one of the top personalities in North American sports, commentating on numerous Super Bowls, World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Finals and Olympics.

He has received numerous honors for his accomplishments, including the Walter Cronkite Award, three NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year Awards, five Sports Emmy Awards and five Sports Emmy awards.

Al Michaels Amazon contract details

Before the 2022 NFL season, Al Michaels agreed a three-year, $33 million contract to serve as the host of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast. According to reports, the veteran earns $11 million a year from the agreement.

The NFL has an agreement with Amazon to be the only host of Thursday Night Football games that will expire after the 2033 NFL season. Amazon is now in the second year of that partnership.

Al Michaels net worth 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Al Michaels has a net worth of around $40 million in 2023.

His earnings from decades of covering sports, endorsement deals and other assets account for most of his fortune. Moreover, he has experience working as a correspondent for major networks like NBC Sports and Amazon.