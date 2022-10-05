How long is Amon-Ra St. Brown out for?

The Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected 112th overall.

St. Brown attended the University of Southern California. In his debut college football game, he recorded seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. At the end of his rookie season with USC, he had recorded 60 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns.

He had 77 receptions for 1,042 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. In 2020, as a junior at USC, he had 41 receptions for 478 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in six games.

As a senior, he recorded 72 receptions for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns. In a game versus Texas, St. Brown finished with a career-high 167 yards in receptions.

St. Brown was one the most unexpected fantasy heroes of 2021. His ultimate stat line isn't especially spectacular, but he achieved it by closing the season with six straight games of, at least, ten targets, eight catches, and 74 yards while also tallying six touchdowns (one rushing).

St. Brown will miss, at least, one game because he is currently recovering from a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 3.

During the first part of last Friday's media briefing, Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that the wide receiver would not play against Seattle, a game the Detroit Lions lost, because of an ankle injury that caused him to miss training all week. However, he supposedly won't be out for long. He is projected to return just in time for the October 9 game against the Patriots.

Should you trade Amon-Ra St. Brown?

St. Brown has proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the game.

Since his injury is not long term, as confirmed by his coach, it is advisable to keep him until he returns, especially since he has been impressive this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown timeline

Amon-Ra St. Brown cannot be ignored when discussing the NFL's top promising wide receivers. This is because of the Leverkusen-Hitdorf native's continued success and the fact that, against all odds, he and his team have created quite a stir.

Since the second half of the 2021 season and into the 2022 season, having St. Brown as a second-year wideout has been a fantastic and dependable option.

The 2021 fourth-round pick has already tied a rare record by going five straight games with eight or more receptions and a touchdown.

