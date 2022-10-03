How long is D'Andre Swift out for? Detroit RB injury update & return timeline

Running back D'Andre Swift did not play in the Detroit Lions' Week 4 game against the Seahawks as he continues recovering from a shoulder injury.

With Swift out of the picture, the Seahawks defeated the Lions 48-45, handing Detroit its third loss of the season.

The Lions are currently 1-3 this season, and their two major offensive players, RB D'Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, are still on the injury list.

The Lions won the Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders but picked up defeats in the remaining three games against the Eagles, Vikings and Seahawks.

Swift has started three games this season and has made 27 rushing attempts for 231 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Fantasy players looking to start with the Lions RB should be ready with their backups in the upcoming weeks with Swift likely to miss yet another week.

When will D'Andre Swift return to the Lions lineup?

Swift has had an ankle issue in the last two weeks, and now a shoulder injury has reared its head, making him among a less popular choice among fantasy football players.

It is quite clear that Swift will also miss some of the upcoming games as the head coach also wants him to feel recover fully before returning to the fold.

Swift's recovery has been progressing well, but he might return to the game after the bye week.

This is the sixth week for the Detroit Lions. All in all, he will most likely miss another two weeks, and fantasy players will be left with no other option than to bench him for the upcoming games.

Last season, Swift also suffered a similar shoulder injury in Week 12 and missed four games after.

D'Andre Swift timeline

The Detroit Lions drafted D'Andre Swift with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is playing his third season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

In 2020, Swift played 13 games and started four of them. He rushed for 521 yards in 114 attempts and scored eight rushing passes and two receiving touchdowns.

Last year, Swift played 13 games and started four of them. He made 151 rushing attempts for 617 yards and five touchdowns. He missed four games last season due to a shoulder injury.

This year's shoulder injury, however, means he will miss another couple of games. Jamaal Williams will be the leading running back for the Lions until Swift makes a full recovery.

