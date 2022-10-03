49rs fantasy outlook and injury updates for Lance, Trent and Armstead

The San Francisco 49ers are struggling with injuries at the moment, including to Trey Lance, Trent Williams, and Arik Armstead. In total, they have nine players out in the medical room listed under questionable, doubtful or out. Let's get more into the updates on Lance, Williams, and Armstead.

Injury update on Trey Lance

Trey Lance suffered an ankle fracture last month during the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Lance had a collision with Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton in the first quarter of the game. His right ankle was caught underneath him as he landed awkwardly on the ground.

The quarterback has had surgery and is continuing his recovery. Surgeons repaired two issues within his ankle - a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old has been ruled out for the season as a result.

Trey Lance @treylance09 Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! https://t.co/l5hoBWsLDw

Injury update on Trent Williams

Trent Williams sustained a high-ankle sprain during 49er's defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Initially, the left tackle was expected to undergo a month of rehabilitation after the injury. But he could possibly make an earlier return to the field.

The 34-year-old can be seen wearing a walking boot and using a knee scooter. If the 49ers shift Williams to injured reserve, he will miss at least four matches.

Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan



He was in good spirits especially bc he did not need surgery - said he’d be back in “no time.” Chatted briefly with LT Trent Williams who was on his way out of the #49ers locker room in a walking boot and using a knee scooter.He was in good spirits especially bc he did not need surgery - said he’d be back in “no time.” Chatted briefly with LT Trent Williams who was on his way out of the #49ers locker room in a walking boot and using a knee scooter. He was in good spirits especially bc he did not need surgery - said he’d be back in “no time.”

Injury update on Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Ahead of the 49ers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Arik Armstead appears to be on the questionable list. The 28-year-old missed their 11-10 loss to the Broncos in Week 3 due to a foot problem.

He did not attend training sessions on Thursday and Friday. Replacing Armstead would be Kevin Givens, who put in an impressive performance against Denver.

Other injuries for the 49ers

Nine players have been listed as injured ahead of an all-important encounter on Monday night. The 49ers have struggled with injuries this season and continue to do so.

Injury reserve players include LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and LT Trent Williams (ankle). Wide receiver Danny Grip is doubtful with a reported hip problem on Thursday. Questionable players include DL Arik Armstead (foot), TE Ross Dwelley (rib) and DT Javon Kinlaw (knee).

