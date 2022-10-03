How long is Elijah Mitchell out for? San Francisco 49ers RB injury update & return timeline

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell was unlucky to start the season with a serious injury.

Mitchell played in the 49ers' season opener against the Bears, where he suffered injured a torn MCL. In the very first game, the 49ers fell to a defeat against the Bears, and were dealt a double blow with the injury to their star running back.

Mitchell has missed three games this season, which is a nightmare for fantasy managers who placed their trust in the 24-year-old running back this year.

San Francisco will play their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Will Elijah Mitchell suit up for Monday Night Football or should he serve as a backup on your fantasy roster?

As things stand, Mitchell won't play in Week 4 against the Rams.

He is still recovering from a torn MCL, which means he will miss the next few weeks as well.

Fantasy players looking to start the 49ers RB should instead use their backups or risk taking a hit on any extra fantasy points.

When will Elijah Mitchell return to the 49ers lineup?

San Francisco 49ers v Detroit Lions

Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL injury in the right knee during the Week 1 game against the Bears.

Mitchell has a Grade 3 MCL sprain, which usually takes two months to recover. He does not require surgery, and he will come out of IR ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 schedule.

However, he won't be available to play until the Week 10 game against the Chargers on November 13.

San Francisco is currently 1-2 this season and is desperate for a second win.

As Mitchell will miss the Monday night game as well, Jeff Wilson will once again serve as WR1 for the 49ers.

Wilson has started in two of the three games he has played and has recorded 39 rushing attempts for 181 yards and zero touchdowns.

Elijah Mitchell timeline

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Elijah Mitchell in the 2021 NFL draft as the sixth overall pick in the first round. He is playing his second season in the NFL with the 49ers.

Last year, Elijah played 11 games and started 10 of them. He made 207 rushing attempts for 963 yards and five touchdowns.

He missed six games last season due to multiple injuries, including ribs, knee, finger, shoulder, and a concussion, but still managed almost 1,000 rushing yards.

Owing to an injury this year, he has started just one game, rushing for 41 yards in six attempts with no touchdowns.

