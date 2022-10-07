Jameis Winston injury update: Will the Saints quarterback play this weekend?

Since 2020, Jameis Winston has been the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback.He has had a rough time since then, being plagued with injuries. Once again, the quarterback is struggling and is questionable to play.

Winston reportedly fractured four lumbar vertebrae recently. As a result, he sat out the Saints' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Additionally, he has mobility challenges due to foot and ankle problems. He has had to miss training in the past week and his immediate playing status is unclear. Winston needs a rest, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

It's unclear how long Winston will be sidelined, and the Saints are hopeful he didn't injure himself too badly at the start of the season.

Should you trade Jameis Winston?

Before tearing his ACL in Week 8 last season, Jameis Winston's fantasy performance was wildly uneven. He had two top-five performances but finished 16th or worse in his other four full games. While Winston will likely not produce at the same rate as in his most recent full season (2019), his aggressive style gives some optimism for fantasy football. Nevertheless, he's considered a gamble in the late rounds.

If Winston cannot regain his previous fitness level, the squad will move on to someone else and you should do the same.

Jameis Winston's timeline

Winston played collegiate football for the Florida State University Seminoles, who won the title in his first season. The same year, he set a record to become the Heisman Trophy's youngest winner. It came as little surprise when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jameis Winston was good for the Buccaneers, but not consistent. He had a proclivity for interceptions that transcended acceptable limits. He is most well-known for the infamous season in which he threw 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions (2019). As a result, the Buccaneers let him go.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in April 2020 after his contract with Tampa Bay expired. He served as Drew Brees' backup during that time. After Brees announced his retirement following the 2020 campaign, Winston re-signed with New Orleans for another year. He faced off against Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback job.

After putting on impressive displays in the preseason, he was selected as a starter for the opening game of the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Week 8 while playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his old team. He sustained a cruciate ligament injury and missed the remainder of the campaign.

He's been a bit stop and start this season. However, with four fractured vertebrae in his back that's understandable. Once he returns to full fitness, he might once more have some incredible value.

