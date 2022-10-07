“The world do become a lot more negative when you not with your queen” – NFL fans believe Tom Brady is on a spiral after Buccaneers QB’s admission on wretched start

Tom Brady was recently asked an interesting question during a press conference at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility. He was asked why he believes so many teams currently have a 2-2 record ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Brady was quick to give this uncharacteristically negative response:

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

NFL fans immediately jumped on Twitter to give their opinions on Brady's recent attitude and mindset in the early part of the 2022 NFL season. Many believe he was referring to his own Buccaneers team when he spoke about "bad football."

Tom Brady has had a down year so far compared to his own extremely high standards. The Buccaneers have just a 2-2 record as their offense has severely struggled to consistently move the football. Many NFL fans believe the negative attitude and relative struggles this season are due to Brady's ongoing marriage problems with Gisele Bundchen, which is reportedly heading toward a divorce.

Serious personal issues off the field can certainly have a major impact on NFL players. Even the legendary Tom Brady may not be immune to this situation, as his marriage is reportedly in turmoil while his production on the field seems to be suffering.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen really getting a divorce?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have made a ton of headlines recently. They are reportedly moving toward a divorce as they are currently separated and have hired lawyers to begin discussing the terms of the settlement. Bundchen has apparently threatened Brady with this exact situation several times in the past, but has put the plan into action this time around.

Bundchen has reportedly been asking Brady to retire from his NFL career for years because she wants him to be more present with their family, while also having serious concerns about his long-term health. She fears that he could potentially suffer a life-changing injury and it would be wise to retire before that happens, as he's been relatively fortunate with his health so far.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, which appeared to mark the end of his legendary career. In a twist of events, he changed his mind about six weeks later and announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for, at least, one more season.

Gisele Bundchen was reportedly furious with his decision. She claimed his retirement was a joint decision that was made after much discussion, but his unretirement was a choice he made all on his own, against her wishes. This was apparently the last straw for Bundchen who moved out of their home as the 2022 NFL season approached.

The married couple are currently still living separately while Bundchen is officially moving forward with a divorce, claiming Brady cares much more about football than he does about his actual family. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entire world, but it appears their timeline together may be coming to an end in the near future.

