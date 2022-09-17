NFL analyst claims Tom Brady doesn't want to retire despite pressure from Gisele Bundchen: "It's just hard to walk off when you have so much left"

Tom Brady initially retired from the NFL during the 2022 offseason, only to change his mind a few weeks later and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. This was reportedly against the wishes of his wife Gisele Bundchen, who wanted Brady to remain retired.

Current NFL analyst and former teammate of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, Willie McGinest, shared his thoughts on the situation during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Here's what McGinest had to say:

"I think if he wins (the Super Bowl), it could be that he will walk off into the sunset complete, and feel like he did what he came back to do. He did sign a two-year deal. Correct. So if it doesn't happen, that year is still lingering out there. I think he gave himself a little bit of a cushion."

McGinest continued:

"He did look great. You know, he lost his left tackle in Donovan Smith, and the center Jensen is not there, and I think that Leonard Fournette hobbled off, and Chris Godwin left for the hamstring injury. Yet he still was able to go out and play at a high level."

McGinest concluded:

"I think Tom is loyal to the game. He loves the game. He has a lot of football left and he knows that. It's just hard to walk off when you have so much left. He led the league last year in yards and touchdowns. Hard to walk away."

McGinest believes the legendary quarterback has plenty left in the tank to keep playing football. But it's fair to wonder how much longer Tom Brady will choose to do so.

Will Tom Brady retire this year?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly being pressured by his wife Gisele Bundchen to retire from his playing career. She has expressed her concerns about his long-term health as well as her desire to see him spend more time with the family.

Tom Brady will instead play for at least one more season, but is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. He is now 45 years old, playing at which age has always been a long-term goal for him.

If all of these reasons weren't enough for him to retire, he also has a $375 million broadcasting contract waiting for him as soon as he hangs up his boots.

It's unclear still whether or not this will be Brady's last season in the NFL for sure. But he certainly appears to have several reasons that may motivate him to call it a career at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

