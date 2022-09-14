"Seriously what a selfish man, the amount she’s had to sacrifice for him is insane," "This chick, let him be" - NFL fans left taking sides over Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's rumored rift

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, only to change his mind a few weeks later and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season.

After an eventful offseason for Brady, it has been reported that his wife Gisele Bundchen is unhappy with his decision to return to football.

In a recent interview with Elle during the 2022 NFL offseason, Bundchen discussed her stance on the situation:

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bundchen's comments have sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Many have jumped to Twitter to express their opinions on this complicated situation.

As has been pointed out, Gisele Bundchen told Tom Brady several times that she is concerned for his health. This is one of the main reasons why she wants him to retire, so that he can be physically and mentally present with his family. For now, at least, Brady will play in the NFL for another year, against Bundchen's wishes.

Will the 2022 NFL season be Tom Brady's final year playing football?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

While nobody knows for sure exactly when Tom Brady will retire, probably including himself as well, it seems likely that the 2022 season will conclude his legendary NFL career. While his wife Gisele Bundchen has been pushing for him to retire in recent years, there are other factors at play as well.

Brady is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. He also has a 10-year broadcasting contract worth $375 million waiting for him when he does officially retire from playing. He already has his next career lined up for him, so that could be a motivating factor.

Tom Brady has always stated that he believes he can play at a high level until he's, at least, 45 years old. He will have the opportunity to accomplish this goal during the 2022 NFL season, though the undisputed GOAT really has nothing left to prove at this point.

