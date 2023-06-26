How long is Peyton Manning’s forehead? Examining legendary Broncos quarterback's physical traits

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and has one of the longest foreheads in NFL history. The man nicknamed the Sheriff has a forehead about 31.234 cm long and 20.349 cm high.

Manning's forehead has been the subject of some good-natured jokes over the years, and you need a quick Twitter search to know what's up. In this article, we relive when one fellow NFL legend made fun of Manning's forehead and delve a bit into his awards and accomplishments. So without further ado, let's get started:

When Tom Brady made fun of Peyton Manning's forehead

Tom Brady was Peyton Manning's biggest opponent during his playing days, and Manning would have way more Super Bowl wins if not for the GOAT. However, both of them are now retired, but that didn't stop Brady from poking fun at Manning in a 2022 social media post.

Brady made a post using a camera from a high angle above his head, making his forehead look large; he posted a video captioned:

"The kids over on TikTok are calling this the Peyton angle. Rude!"

Manning and Brady often met in significant games, with Brady having an 11-6 edge. The competition on the field did not stop them from developing a great friendship, and the two can be seen on television shows and golf course together often. As such, it's clear that the forehead roast was in typically good fashion from the GOAT.

Is Peyton Manning the most accomplished QB of all time?

In terms of numbers, Peyton Manning is the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. The Sheriff has a trophy case that would make Tom Brady blush, and he did all that despite having some potentially career-ending injuries.

Manning's award cabinet includes the following:

At the NCAA Level

1997 Campbell Trophy winner

1997 Consensus All-American

1997 Davey O'Brien Award winner

1997 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner

1997 Maxwell Award winner

1997 SEC Player of the Year

In the NFL

14-time Pro Bowl

1998 NFL All-Rookie First Team

2005 Pro Bowl MVP

2007 Super Bowl MVP

2012 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Five-time NFL MVP

Seven-time First-Team All-Pro

Two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Two-time Super Bowl champion

He's also a member of the following Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, Indiana Sports Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Manning has had his number retired in NFL franchises, the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Nuggets, and at the college level with the Tennessee Volunteers. In most people's eyes, he'sundoubtedly a top-three quarterback and the second-best in his generation, behind Tom Brady, forehead jokes aside.

