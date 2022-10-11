Seahawks RB's injury update for NFL Week 6, Rashaad Penny out for the year

We have to feel for Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny today. The 26-year-old was in good form for Seattle until he suffered an ankle injury in the Seahawks loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Penny has ammassed 346 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this year with his breakout game coming against Detroit, where he rushed for 151 yards and three total touchdowns. Unfortunately, Penny's season has now been ended.

His latest injury just adds to his long list of injuries sustained throughout his young career that already includes, knee, calf, quad and hamstring strains along with an ACL injury.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the injury sustained will rule Penny out of the remainder of the season in what is a devastating blow for the Seahawks and the 26-year-old.

It was revealed that the running back suffered a high ankle sprain but also a fractured fibula which will end his season

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Rashaad Penny having suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the Seahawks claimed former Saints’ RB Tony Jones on waivers today, per source. With Rashaad Penny having suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the Seahawks claimed former Saints’ RB Tony Jones on waivers today, per source.

The running back was helped from the field during a timeout in the third quarter of Sunday's game. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old was on track for another good game as he had 54 rushing yards on just eight carries.

It is a cruel blow for Penny as he was on track to have his best season in the NFL and was nearly halfway to his total rushing yards from a season ago, from just five games in.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off of the field and then carted into the locker room. During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off of the field and then carted into the locker room. https://t.co/6r8emGp9O5

Seahawks to move on without Penny

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints

Having been an integral part of the Seahawks’ running game, the franchise moved to get some cover for the injured 26-year-old. Seattle claimed Saints running back Tony Jones off waivers per Adam Schefter as they look to add more bodies in their running back room.

Kenneth Walker III will now likely be the Seahawks' starter at running back going forward. The rookie out of Michigan state played really well against the Saints.

On his eight carries, Walker rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. It is worth noting that his 69 yard touchdown in the last quarter gave the Seahawks the lead as he burst through and made it to the endzone.

He will now get a chance to make the RB1 spot his own. As they say when one door closes, another opens and for Walker, this could be his chance to nail down a starting job in the NFL.

