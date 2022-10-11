Who are Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny's backups following his season-ending injury?

Rashaad Penny, a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, exited the game while seated on a cart, his left shoe off, and sporting a gloomy countenance. He was conscious of the fact that his season might be in danger.

Penny was pulled from Sunday's match against the New Orleans Saints due to a lower left leg issue, which Seahawks' boss Pete Carroll said would make it "extremely tough to bring him back" just one week after his finest showing of the season so far.

After his team's 39-32 defeat to the Saints, Carroll stated:

"I don't want to comment until we have all the MRIs and whatnot, but he's got a nasty injury. We will give more information when we have all the facts."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct). #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct).

Penny, who gained 54 yards overall after breaking off a 32-yard run in the first quarter, was hurt when he was thrown out of bounds after a six-yard run during the third quarter by linebacker Kaden Ellis and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

MR Football 👑 @MRFootball604



Each #12 will have their own take or opinion about Rashaad Penny



Never seen an injury bug hit quite like Penny has had in Seattle. I was always rooting for him, and he was really starting to play with confidence. Breaks my heart.



Love 2-0 #GoHawks #Seahawks This one hurtsEach #12 will have their own take or opinion about Rashaad PennyNever seen an injury bug hit quite like Penny has had in Seattle. I was always rooting for him, and he was really starting to play with confidence. Breaks my heart.Love 2-0 This one hurtsEach #12 will have their own take or opinion about Rashaad PennyNever seen an injury bug hit quite like Penny has had in Seattle. I was always rooting for him, and he was really starting to play with confidence. Breaks my heart. Love 2-0💚💙 #GoHawks #Seahawks https://t.co/VdsXQRAgQ5

Kenneth Walker III, Penny's backup, is anticipated to take over as the primary running back now that Penny is out. He has been Penny's deputy since he was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to complete the game on Sunday.

While Seattle lost depth, they can't afford to lose potential at the position since Walker should be able to step in and cover the void because he will add upside to this offense.

It would be safe to keep tabs on Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas for deeper leagues as Walker's backup while Penny is out injured. Unfortunately, Dallas and Homer's future fantasy relevance as the main backups are still up in the air, so have both of them on your mind for the time being.

Rashaad Penny might be out for the remainder of the season

In the third quarter, Rashaad Penny was carried off the pitch with what seemed to be an ankle issue. The results of the preliminary tests indicated a tibial fracture. Additional testing will be required to establish if surgery is necessary. It's a tough setback for the explosive running back, who has endured numerous injuries throughout his five-year league career.

Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson Rashaad Penny is being carted into the locker room. Has his left shoe off. Before that he was hanging his head on the Seahawks' sideline. RB coach Chad Morton and head trainer David Stricklin were talking to him as teammates came up and offered support. Rashaad Penny is being carted into the locker room. Has his left shoe off. Before that he was hanging his head on the Seahawks' sideline. RB coach Chad Morton and head trainer David Stricklin were talking to him as teammates came up and offered support.

Rashaad Penny's campaign will be gut-wrenchingly ended by surgery. However, Penny was as effective as ever in Week 4's game against the Lions, averaging 6.8 yards per carry on eight attempts.

After this season, Rashaad Penny will be a free agent, so if suitors are reluctant to sign him as a starter, this setback may affect both this season and 2023. Penny was pushing persuasively for a significant opportunity the next year. He has 57 rushes for 346 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes