New Orleans Saints player has part of pinky finger amputated after grotesque injury during offseason

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has spent his off-season recovering from injuries.

He recently had the top portion of his left pinkie finger amputated after breaking a plate from a previous surgery and experiencing an infection. He also underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Davenport said at a press conference (as per Associated Press) that he's happy to be alive after the situation.

"You're looking at a nub. After all this, I'm just happy to be alive. I'm getting to know and be a part of the health care system way more, so I have a lot of appreciation."

Davenport also said (as per Nola.com) that he spoke with his sons recently about the injury and why he's wearing bandages.

"They haven't really seen it yet. If anything, they're both, 'Bo-bo?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, daddy has a bo-bo. Come here, it's okay, though'. I don't have to tell them cool stories."

Marcus Davenport will be entering his final year on his rookie contract

The New Orleans Saints traded three draft picks to the Green Bay Packers to move up to the number 14 pick in the 1st Round of the 2018 NFL Draft. That's how they picked Marcus Davenport.

In college at UTSA, Davenport recorded 185 tackles, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and had two fumble receoveries.

In his four years with the New Orleans Saints, he’s racked up 111 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. The Saints exercised the fifth-year option on Davenport's contract on April 29, 2021, and he'll be guaranteed a salary of $9.5 million for the 2022 season.

He hasn't been able to play a full season in the NFL so far. In his first three seasons, he combined for just 12 sacks. In 11 games last season, he recorded a career-high nine sacks and a career-high 39 tackles.

The surgeries couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time. While the Saints picked up their fifth-year option this season, he'll have to have another season like he did last year to be worthy of a contract extension. If injuries get in the way, he could be forced to test the market during free agency.

