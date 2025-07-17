How many games will Rashee Rice be suspended by NFL? League's conduct policy explored as Chiefs WR faces 30-day jailtime over Dallas car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice awaits NFL disciplinary action. This comes after being sentenced in connection with a high-speed crash that injured multiple people at a Dallas highway in 2024.

Rice reached a plea agreement on Thursday. It includes five years of probation and 30 days of jail time, penalties tied to charges of felony street racing and causing serious bodily injury.

The lawsuit's settlement allows the NFL to start its disciplinary procedure under its personal conduct policy. However, the jail term may be served sporadically during probation.

NFL insider Adam Schefter said that the league is anticipated to take swift action regarding a possible suspension now that the legal proceedings have concluded. The league has traditionally waited for the court proceedings to conclude before imposing sanctions. But after sentencing is finished, the process frequently moves quickly.

NFL analyst Hayden Winks noted that if Rice’s charges involved aggravated assault, league policy would suggest a six-game suspension. However, given the specific plea Rice entered, Winks predicted the final suspension could be less severe.

It's not clear how many games Rice will miss. All indications suggest a multi-game suspension that might start as early as Week 1 of the 2025 campaign.

What does Rashee Rice's potential suspension mean for the Chiefs’ 2025 season?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Rashee Rice’s looming suspension adds further complication to Kansas City’s offensive strategy for the upcoming season. The 2023 second-round pick is a key piece of the Chiefs’ receiving corps before a knee injury ended his 2024 campaign just four weeks in.

Coaches and teammates expressed hope that his return would strengthen the passing game, which struggled to find consistency last year.

The Chiefs are preparing to enter training camp with renewed uncertainty at wide receiver. According to Sports Illustrated, Patrick Mahomes had been counting on Rice to become a dependable deep threat, an element the offense sorely missed.

Kansas City may have to reshuffle its plans yet again. The timing of the NFL’s decision will be critical.

Rice's involvement in the Dallas crash, and subsequent behavior, such as fleeing the scene as seen in widely circulated dashcam footage, have drawn harsh criticism. This heightens pressure on the NFL to act decisively.

