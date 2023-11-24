How many kids did Darryl Stingley have? Former Patriots WR’s family tree

The New England Patriots drafted Darryl Stingley in the first round of the 1973 Draft after a stellar college career with Purdue University.

Stingley spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Patriots, amassing 110 receptions for 1,883 yards and 14 touchdowns in 60 regular-season games. However, his career and life were altered in 1978 when he got hit by Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. He came off worse after the hit and spent the rest of his life with quadriplegia.

Stingley had four children: a daughter, Nicole Stingley Holzinger, and three sons, Darryl Stingley Jr.; John Smith-Stingley, a Chicago Police Detective; and Derek Stingley, a professional football player.

In this article, we take a look at Stingley's son and grandson, who continued his legacy on the gridiron.

Who is Darryl Stingley's son, Derek Stingley Sr.?

Darryl Stingley's son Derek was just seven when his dad's football career and life were sadly altered following the freak preseason injury that left him paralyzed.

Nevertheless, Derek Stingley Sr. went on to have an accomplished professional football career in baseball and football. The Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 1993 Major League Baseball Draft. He played for the Phillies for three seasons but decided that his future was on the gridiron rather than the baseball mound.

Stingley enjoyed a long and successful career in the Arena Football League. He played for the Albany Firebirds, Chicago Rush, Arizona Rattlers, Carolina Cobras and Dallas Desperados. He was also a member of the New York Jets practice squad for a while before continuing his career in the Arena Football League.

Following his playing career, Stingley threw his hat into coaching and is now the coach at his alma mater, Triton College.

Who is Darryl Stingley's grandson, Derek Stingley Jr.?

Is there anyone in the family tree capable of surpassing Stingley's NFL legacy? The answer is his grandson Derek Stingley Jr.

He was a standout player both at high school and collegiate level, so it didn't come as a surprise when he was selected third overall by the Houston Texans in the 2022 Draft.

Derek Stingley Jr. plays the cornerback position in the NFL and is a starter for the Texans. He has dealt with a plethora of injuries in his young career, but when fit, he's one of the most promising defensive backs in the league.

Stingley Jr. ended his rookie season with 43 tackles and one interception through nine games. He will hope for more at the end of his sophomore year.