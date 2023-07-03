How many kids does Patrick Mahomes have? All about Chiefs QB's children

Patrick Mahomes, the charismatic quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, is widely known and admired for his extraordinary gridiron skills. He's the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP.

So, what's the secret to his success? The superstar athlete has an incredible secret weapon that gives him an extra dose of joy and pride: fatherhood.

Mahomes, the gridiron guru and doting dad, has proven that his talents extend beyond the football field. So, let's uncover the burning question: just how many little MVPs does Mahomes have running around?

Patrick Mahomes, at the age of 27, embraced fatherhood, when his wife Brittany Matthews Mahomes gave birth to their first child in September 2020, shortly after Mahomes had proposed to Brittany atthe Arrowhead Stadium.

The couple welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes in February 2021. They joyfully shared their parenthood adventures on social media, also involving their furry friends for a special gender reveal.

In May 2022, after their enchanting Hawaiian wedding ceremony, the Mahomes announced the imminent arrival of their second child, a baby boy. Sterling, their adorable daughter, enthusiastically embraced her new role as a doting big sister.

The little bundle of joy, named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, entered the world on Nov. 28, 2022, adding another layer of bliss to their growing family. In a press conference, Mahomes talked about the significance behind of his son's name.

"I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third.”

Mahomes expressed his gratitude to his brother, Jackson, for suggesting the nickname "Bronze" for his son. According to Patrick, Jackson thought it perfectly complemented their daughter's name, Sterling, creating a unique bond between them.

Embracing "Bronze," he carves a unique identity while remaining Patrick, fostering a lifelong connection with his sister Sterling.

The amazing love story of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Brittney Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

It all started in high school when Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback extraordinaire, and Brittany Matthews, a soccer star, were just friends in Texas.

With a rose and a Valentine's Day card, their friendship bloomed into something magical. As high school sweethearts, they cheered each other on at games and danced the night away at gymnasium parties.

Even though they attended different colleges, the spark persisted, fueled by their shared Texan roots. Fast forward to Mahomes' NFL stardom and Matthews' fitness empire, their unbreakable bond weathered triumphs and dissapointments like Super Bowl victories and losses.

Patrick Mahomes proposed to Matthews on the same day he received his first championship ring, sealing their love story with a sparkling symbol of commitment. Soon, their joyful journey took an adorable turn as they welcomed their daughter Sterling and tied the knot in a dreamy Hawaiian wedding.

