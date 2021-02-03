Every year, the NFL Draft welcomes college football's top talent to the NFL. The Draft would be done virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the looks of it, the 2021 NFL Draft will also be a virtual.

With the 2021 NFL Draft being right around the corner, it has brought up many questions about how many picks are in each round. With that being said, let's take a look at how many picks are in each of the seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

How many picks are in each round of the NFL Draft?

Each NFL franchise will have one pick in each round of the NFL Draft. With that being said, it would bring 32 picks per round. This could change with teams trading players and adding draft picks into those trades.

There has been multiple instances where NFL franchises would pick more than once in a single round. For instance, in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have two first-round picks and 11 total picks.

Jacksonville would take home the honors of having the worst record in the NFL in 2020. This would land them with the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

NFL franchises count on the NFL Draft to help build their rosters. The free agency period is not as impactful as other professional sports. In the NBA, one team could change everything by signing one player. It would take multiple signings to fix one NFL franchise.

With that being said, all seven rounds of the NFL Draft have their own importance to a franchise. NFL franchises generally have seven picks to find their next key player to help their franchise. Every team is in search of the next diamond in the rough like the Patriots found in Tom Brady.

The last five number one picks in the NFL Draft

Clemson Tiger QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is projected on almost every NFL mock draft as the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that Lawrence can turn around their franchise. Lets take a look at the last five number one overall picks in the NFL Draft.

-- 2020 NFL draft Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

-- 2019 NFL draft Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

-- 2018 NFL draft Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

-- 2017 NFL draft Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

-- 2016 NFL draft Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff, QB, California