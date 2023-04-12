One of the most thrilling NFL occasions of the year is the annual collegiate player draft, also referred to as the NFL draft.

For a few, it even surpasses the Super Bowl in terms of the excitement surrounding the timing and location of when and where the season's top college talents will be chosen during the draft. It brings aspirations to reality for the athletes and boosts the status of the teams who choose them.

Compared to free agency, the draft is far more significant. The main element in constructing a squad is to recruit young, less expensive players. All seven rounds offer value, and it's left to the executives and their evaluators to identify it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Every NFL team is under pressure to succeed in the draft, but certain squads are under greater scrutiny than others. What happens in the coming weeks will impact every organization, regardless of the number of draft picks available to them or if they're about to embark on the rebuilding process.

A total of 259 picks are expected to be announced in the 2023 NFL Draft throughout the seven rounds, with only 31 going in the first round due to the Miami Dolphins' alleged tampering punishment. There were 262 picks last year. The number was back at 259 in 2021.

The number of draft picks in a given year should continue to be marginally more than 250 unless the league introduces another round, extends its framework or changes its method of awarding compensatory picks.

Which teams have more than one first-round pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft?

The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans will have two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The NFL draft typically features 32 first-round selections. However, the Miami Dolphins lost their pick in round one of 2023 after the NFL determined that they had broken the league's anti-tampering rule.

Don Yee, the agent of coach Sean Payton, and quarterback Tom Brady were both under contract with other organizations when the Dolphins allegedly communicated with them.

Here's the updated round one order for the 2023 draft:

1. Carolina Panthers (via a trade with the Bears)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (via the Panthers)

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes