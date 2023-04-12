The Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to strengthen a vulnerable area this offseason by retaining two of their defensive backs and recruiting three players from other teams. These actions rendered Jeff Okudah, the cornerback, surplus to requirements.

With the third overall selection in 2020, the Lions had selected Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State, but injuries have stymied his career growth. In his first season, he only played nine games due to hamstring and shoulder issues, and one game into the second season, he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

NFL @NFL Falcons acquire CB Jeff Okudah from Lions for 2023 fifth-round draft pick. (via @TomPelissero Falcons acquire CB Jeff Okudah from Lions for 2023 fifth-round draft pick. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/3GP4KBzh2v

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Okudah was largely considered the best cornerback and one of the best players in his class. In the two years he spent as a full-time starter for the Buckeyes, he was regarded as among the top defensive backs in the country.

He made 51 tackles in his 27-game career at Ohio State and also recovered two fumbles. In 2019, when he was selected to the All-Big Ten first team and was a unanimous first-team All-American, he recorded all three of his college career interceptions.

What are the implications of Jeff Okudah’s trade?

Reactions from the NFL world started pouring in as soon as the decision to trade Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons was made public. While there were many opinions regarding the consequences both on and off the gridiron, what Okudah had in mind may have been the most intriguing thing.

His first post after the news broke suggested that he was generally pleased about the opportunity for a new beginning. He logged onto Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and posted a smirking face in response to how the deal went.

For the Detroit Lions, the team seems to be on the rise after ending the 2022 season with an 8-2 surge. Brad Holmes, the general manager, is obviously pulling all the appropriate triggers. The Lions are going for it after bringing in experienced guys with potential like Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, two players who will shore up the defense, probably the Lions' major weakness.

Jeff Okudah only started 22 games in the last three years, recording ten passes defended and two interceptions. He underwent two offseason operations and, just two years ago, suffered one of the most serious ailments in the sport, an Achilles tear. He was dropped to the bench towards the conclusion of the 2022 season and did not perform well while he was out on the field.

Okudah was no longer in a good spot on the Lions' roster, so they accepted a lowball offer for him. They accepted the deal, as they were no longer willing to wait for underwhelming athletes to eventually realize their full potential. They now appear to be a team ready to win.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes