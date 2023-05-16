How many XFL players have signed with NFL teams? Total list of players explored

Eleven XFL players have signed with NFL teams before the 2023 NFL season, which begins in September. The eleven players put pen to paper on the first day of eligibility and will be part of NFL training camps for teams.
These players are proof of the marked improvement in the quality of the XFL, as it's only sometimes that a spring football league produces NFL-caliber talent. Of course, the signings will serve as fabulous promo for The Rock's XFL franchise as they look to improve on the great work of 2023.
Exploring total list of XFL players that have signed with NFL teams
Here are the eleven players from the XFL who have signed contracts with NFL franchises.
Fifty-eight players have either been invited to camps or have held individual workouts with NFL teams since the conclusion of the regular season. XFL teams retain player rights to participants if they return to the league.
The XFL has consistently celebrated their players who got called up to participate in the NFL. It's quite the flex, as it shows that the level of football in the XFL is close to the NFL level. Maybe Roger Goodell and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson should discuss a sustainable partnership between the two brands.
XFL players in 2020 who signed NFL contracts
This isn't the first time XFL players have signed contracts with NFL franchises. In fact, in 2020, four players from the spring football league inked deals with some of the biggest teams in the NFL.
Here are all the XFL players who joined NFL teams in 2020.
#1 P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughneck
One of the best QBs to grace the XFL, P.J. Walker, was the first XFL player to sign an NFL contract, inking a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.
Walker was the best player in the XFL's first season. The 5' 11" signal-caller led the League in passing yards (1,338) and touchdown passes (15), guiding the Roughnecks to an undefeated 5-0 record. He served as a backup in the NFL, behind the likes of Will Grier and Teddy Bridgewater.
#2 Deatrick Nichols, DB, Houston Roughnecks
Deatrick Nichols was the XFL's interception leader in 2020 and signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. This wasn't his first rodeo in the league, as he played six games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
#3 Jordan Ta'amu, QB, St. Louis BattleHawks
On a one-year deal, Ta'amu was signed by the then-reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs. He was the Chiefs' third-string QB, behind Patrick Mahomes and NFL journeyman Chad Henne.
Ta'amu was fresh off leading the BattleHawks to a 3-2 record and was the XFL's leader in passer rating (82.8), completion percentage (72.4%), and third with 1,050 yards passing.
#4 Dravon Askew-Henry, DB, New York Guardians
Dravon Askew-Henry signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants. He was signed to bring in depth at the defensive back position.