How much is Aaron Rodgers' new Packers deal worth? 

The wait for Aaron Rodgers' announcement regarding his future is over. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped a bombshell tweet Tuesday announcing Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers. The deal, reported by Rapoport, is that the quarterback signed a four-year deal worth $200 million.

That much money is enough to reshape how contracts for NFL quarterbacks work. Rapoport also followed up that tweet by announcing star wide receiver Davante Adams is likely to get the franchise tag.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰

However, after Rapoport's tweet, conflicting reports emerged surrounding the specifics of the contract. That conflicting report came from one of Rodgers' most trusted confidants, Pat McAfee.

To start Tuesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said Rodgers told him Tuesday morning he was returning to the Packers. McAfee tweeted that the four-year deal worth $50 million was inaccurate.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️

Currently, it's uncertain whether Rapoport or McAfee are correct. But if Rapoport is correct, Rodgers becomes the highest-paid player in the NFL, surpassing some of the elite quarterback talents in the league.

Will Aaron Rodgers earn more than Patrick Mahomes?

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

Rodgers' deal is most comparable to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' deal, who had the privilege of being the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a ten-year contract extension in 2020.

According to Spotrac, Mahomes' deal was for $450 million, spread between 2022 and 2031. Mahomes' deal was team-friendly in terms of his cap hit, as he wouldn't account for $50 million against the Chiefs' cap until 2027.

Rapoport's reported deal is front-loaded, meaning Rodgers will receive a large chunk of his money in 2022. However, Rapoport also notes Rodgers' deal lowers his salary cap hit enough for this season that they can do things like franchise tag Adams and re-sign some of their other key free agents.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From our breaking news coverage: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay and will make $50M a year in new money. From our breaking news coverage: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay and will make $50M a year in new money. https://t.co/Ud44n8uYIb

If anyone in the NFL is worthy of dethroning Mahomes as the league's highest-paid player, it's Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers' shortcomings in the postseason have been widely publicized and scrutinized. However, he's won four regular-season MVP awards, including two consecutive ones in 2020 and 2021.

The Packers have won 13 games the past three seasons and have come incredibly close to making a Super Bowl each year. Their hope in bringing Rodgers back is to continue to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Now that Aaron Rodgers is locked up long-term, they'll be able to shift their attention to surrounding their quarterback with the best team possible.

Edited by Windy Goodloe