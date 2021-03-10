How much is the bench press at the NFL combine? 

The NFL scouting combine has a number of different drills that are run by the next generation of athletes. There are six major drills that happen at the scouting combine. 40-yard dash, broad jump, Wonderlic Test, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, and the bench press. These six drills are important in how scouts view the players at the combine.

Let's take a look at the bench press drill that is conducted at the scouting combine.

How much weight is the bench press for the NFL scouting combine?

NFL Combine

The bench press weight at the scouting combine is 225lbs. Scouts judge the bench press drill by the reps an athlete can do. The drill favors offensive and defensive linemen when it comes to improving draft stock.

BEST OF THE 2020 COMBINE SO FAR:@FresnoStateFB OL Netane Muti puts up 44 bench press reps (225 lbs)! 💪 #NFLCombine @netane_muti52 pic.twitter.com/pzAQMmDQsa — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020

There are specific rules to the combine bench press drill. The athlete must lay flat on his back with his hands shoulder width apart. Athletes must let the bar touch their chest and their elbows must lock at the top for the rep to count. The player's hips must stay planted on the bench while pushing up the weight.

Top 5 bench press performances at the NFL scouting combine

5) Russell Bodine 2014 NFL scouting combine

NFL offensive center Russell Bodine

Russell Bodine entered the 2014 NFL scouting combine from the University of North Carolina, where he played center for the Tar Heels football team. At the 2014 scouting combine, Bodine pushed out 42 repetitions on the 225lbs bench press drill. Russell Bodine also took home the top vertical jump at the 2014 combine.

4) Dontari Poe 2012 NFL scouting combine

Former Kansas City Chiefs DT Dontari Poe

Dontari Poe entered the 2012 NFL scouting combine from the University of Memphis. Poe spent three years with Memphis, where he played defensive tackle for the Tigers. Dontari Poe pushed out a total of 44 repetitions during the 2012 scouting combine.

3) Jeff Owens 2010 NFL scouting Combine

Philadelphia Eagles 2010 Headshots

Jeff Owens entered the 2010 scouting combine from the University of Georgia. Owens played defensive tackle while at Georgia. During the 2010 NFL scouting combine, Jeff Owens threw up 44 repetitions in a 225lbs bench press drill.

2) Mitch Petrus 2010 NFL scouting combine

New York Giants OL Mitch Petrus

Mitch Petrus came into the 2010 scouting combine from the University of Arkansas. Petrus played on the Razorbacks offensive line throughout his college career. During the 2010 scouting combine, Mitch Petrus led the combine with 45 repititions on the bench press.

1) Stephen Paea 2011 NFL scouting combine

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Stephen Paea entered the 2011 NFL scouting combine from Oregon State University. Paea earned the Pac-12 defensive player of the year award. During the 2011 scouting combine, Stephen Paea set the record for the most reps in the 225lbs bench press drill with 49 reps.

Stephen Paea with 49 reps on the bench press is still UNREAL. 😯 @PAEA_90 (via @nflthrowback)



📺: 2020 #NFLCombine starts February 27 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Khv9VBROxT — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2020