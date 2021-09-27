How much does Dallas Cowboys OT La'el Collins make? Salary, contract, and net worth

Dallas Cowboys OT La'el Collins played in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has since been suspended. La'el Collins' five-game suspension comes after missing seven drug tests and attempting to bribe the test collector.

Under the new CBA, players cannot be suspended for testing positive for marijuana, but evading tests and bribing officials opens you up to a suspension. His suspension will cost him $2 million and his $6.48 million injury guarantee for 2022 is void. It brings up the topic of what La'el Collins' net worth sits at.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… Cowboys’ RT La'el Collins was suspended by the NFL after trying to bribe the league's drug-test collector, sources told ESPN. Cowboys’ RT La'el Collins was suspended by the NFL after trying to bribe the league's drug-test collector, sources told ESPN.



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

La'el Collins Salary and Net Worth

La'el Collins entered the NFL in 2015 as a UDFA with the Dallas Cowboys. He started off at LG and made the shift to RT, where he's been an established starter. Prior to his suspension, he had only missed one start since 2017.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL No voidable years were added to contracts today when Cowboys restructured Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins to create $17M in cap room, source said. No negotiations needed. Each players has language in contract allowing for automatic salary-to-bonus conversions. No voidable years were added to contracts today when Cowboys restructured Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins to create $17M in cap room, source said. No negotiations needed. Each players has language in contract allowing for automatic salary-to-bonus conversions. https://t.co/61OCcBXkje

His rookie deal was for three years and worth $1.59 million, all guaranteed, with a $21,000 signing bonus. In 2017, La'el Collins inked a two-year extension worth $15.4 million with a $4 million bonus. The Cowboys gave him a third contract in 2019: $50 million over five years with a $9 million bonus. Through his contracts, La'el Collins is set to make almost $70 million if he plays out his current deal completely.

His current suspension will cost him $2 million in lost wages and there is also a fine worth $455,880.

FOX61 @FOX61News Cowboys tackle La’el Collins surprised his mom with a house for Christmas fox61.com/2019/12/25/cow… Cowboys tackle La’el Collins surprised his mom with a house for Christmas fox61.com/2019/12/25/cow… https://t.co/SyszIG6ZGr

La'el Collins bought his mother a house in 2019 for Christmas, which looks to be a multi-million dollar home. While it's not listed anywhere, he is seen on his social media with a variety of cars ranging from a Ferrari to a Mercedes Benz. His investments and endorsements are not listed, but La'el Collins' net worth is listed at around $5 million. Losing more than $2 million over the next month won't break the bank, but it will take a toll.

