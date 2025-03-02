"How much help does Jayden Daniels need?" - NFL fans react as Deebo Samuel gets traded to Commanders

As people were watching the NFL Combine, huge news dropped that Deebo Samuel is joining the Commanders from the 49ers to give Jayden Daniels another weapon as Washington tries to go better than their NFC Championship game appearance in 2024. The trade will be finalized when the league year officially begins, but San Francisco will get a fifth-round pick by sending the wide receiver to the capital.

Ad

Fans were amazed by the prospect with some wondering how good the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will be throwing to one of the most versatile weapons in the league. They took to X/Twitter to air their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many could not believe that the Commanders got a stalwart all-purpose receiver, who can line up anywhere across and behind the line of scrimmage, for just a fifth-round pick. It marked the first big trade of the 2025 NFL offseason, and it also changes the complexion of the NFC as the 49ers did not have an issue sending Deebo Samuel to a conference rival. Here are some more responses following the reported trade.

Ad

"OMG WE GOT A 1st rounder" - said one.

"Basically for free wow!!!" - exclaimed another.

"I understand why the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel. I don’t understand why they’re okay with sending him to one of the most dangerous offenses in their conference. They should have shipped him to an AFC team. I imagine they would still have received a 5th rounder. Maybe a 6th" - added a third.

Ad

Deebo Samuel's salary in 2025

With the 49ers slated to give Brock Purdy a big contract this year, it was expected that they would get rid of some of their ageing high-earners. The Commanders made perfect sense, too, since they have an elite quarterback on a rookie deal and the cap space to meet Deebo Samuel's demands.

As per Adam Schefter, Washington is taking on the full $17.55 million salary that he was due in 2025. This ought to have greased some of the gears that made the trade successful.

Ad

"Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season, per sources." - the NFL Insider reported.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels finally gets a 49ers WR

A year after Brandon Aiyuk tried to engineer a trade to play with Jayden Daniels, a different 49ers wide receiver is going to Washington. As per Dianna Russini, San Francisco was looking for a fourth-round pick but settled for a fifth-rounder.

Ad

"The 49ers had discussions with multiple teams about Deebo and were hoping to get a 2025 4th round pick. John Lynch settles on a 5th rounder and Deebo is now a Commander." - she posted.

With the reigning Super Bowl champions playing in the same division as the Commanders and also being their nemesis in the NFC Championship game last season, Dan Quinn will hope that adding Deebo Samuel will help the Commanders close the gap with the Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.