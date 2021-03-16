How much did the Jaguars spend on Roy Robertson-Harris?

The exciting, drama-filled 2021 free agency has officially begun and Jacksonville Jaguars have wasted no time in bringing in Roy Robertson-Harris. With the franchise tag in the rearview mirror, players are up for grabs. Teams can legally negotiate with free agents and sign them on Wednesday, the start of the new league year. The money is flowing, and deals are being drawn to sign, re-sign, and release players.

Some teams are losing their top players; Chicago Bears have lost one of their top defensive players; meanwhile, Jacksonville has earned a top defensive end in, Roy Robertson-Harris.

Did the Jaguars spend the right amount on Roy Robertson-Harris?

Robertson-Harris has a contract for three years and $24.4 million with $14 million guarantees.

Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars are on the board. They’ve agreed with former #Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, source said. He gets $14m in guarantees. The deal for the former undrafted free agent was done by @sportstarsnyc. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

The Jaguars also gave up a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2022. However, the Bears have benefited since they signed the defensive end in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP.

And the Bears are on the 2022 compensatory picks board, a borderline 5th/6th rounder for Roy Robertson-Harris going to Jacksonville for $6.1M APY. https://t.co/diy31aT5sl — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 15, 2021

The 27-year old started six games for Chicago in 2020, appearing overall in eight games before sustaining a season-ending shoulder surgery in November. He had ten total tackles, five QB hits, and one tackle for loss. Overall, Robertson-Harris has 7.5 sacks, and 30 quarterback hits in 52 contests.

67.0 PFF Grade on 245 snaps in 2020. That grade would’ve ranked 2nd on the #Jaguars last year for DT’s behind Doug Costin (68.3). For comparison, Daniel Ekuale posted a 52.7 in 290 snaps. https://t.co/yyQDgHBS3d — 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 🎙 (@PhiltheFilipino) March 15, 2021

Robertson-Harris was with the Bears for five years, but they couldn't afford to bring the defensive end back.

The Bears have strict salary cap limitations this offseason and prepared for Robertson-Harris to generate attention on the open market.

In the foreseeable loss of their defensive end, Chicago re-signed Mario Edwards Jr. for a less grand contract of 3-years and $11.55 million contract.

The Jaguars desperately need a defensive line talent after having one of the worst defenses in the league in 2020. Jacksonville finished second to last in both points and yards allowed. The defensive line was a significant reason for that, as they struggled to stop the run and pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars' former first-round pick, Taven Bryan's results were mediocre, and Dawuane Smoot has had a foot out the door.

The 6'5 295 pounder can play down the interior of the defense. Along with the Jaguars' new Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen, a possible transformation to a 3-4 defense could be in the works, which Robertson- Harris is familiar with coming from Chicago.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyers has emphasized the need for a solid defensive line.

"I always believe you build your team around the defensive line, and then you move backwards – so that's what we're going to d0,"

Meyer's statement reflects the early stages of free agency. Robertson-Harris will join forces with defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin, who are impressive rookies but need a veteran leader to help them develop.

Roy Robertson-Harris welcome to Jacksonville 💪

6-foot-5, 292lbs a fridge with wheels pic.twitter.com/4YY9dzUafp — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) March 15, 2021