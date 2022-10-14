The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most recognized teams in the NFL. They have won five Super Bowl titles and are owned by American businessman Jerry Jones, who turned 80 on October 13, 2022.

He has been at the helm for the Cowboys for the past 33 years. But how much did Jerry Jones pay for the Dallas Cowboys when he purchased the team from Harvey Bright? Here, we take a look at the veteran NFL owner's fortunes since taking over the NFC East franchise.

Where did Jerry Jones get the money to buy the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in February 1989 for a whopping $150 million. He initially made a small fortune as an oil wildcatter during the 1970s and continued to invest in oil drilling.

The now-billionaire was fortunate enough to stand on the right side of one of the greatest consumer crises in American history. The 1970s are famous to this day for the decade's painful gas shortages across the globe. Due to conflicts in the Middle East, the international oil supply took a severe hit, causing gasoline prices to skyrocket.

Having been in the oil trade himself, it's safe to say that Jones naturally capitalized on the financial market trends of the time, acquiring himself a fortune.

By piling up his investments in oil fields and gas, Jones was eventually able to buy the Cowboys. Since taking charge of the team, he has led them to three Super Bowl championships.

How much would it cost to buy the Dallas Cowboys in 2022?

As per reports from Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are worth a staggering $8 billion as of 2022. The Cowboys are also listed as the most valuable team in the NFL and it doesn't seem like Jones has his sights on selling the team anytime soon.

Does the billionaire make money on the Cowboys?

Yes. A large part of Jones' wealth and earnings are due to his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones' net worth stands at an incredible $12 billion.

He has accumulated over $7.8 billion in wealth across 33 years since taking ownership of the Cowboys.

