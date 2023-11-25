How much did Kylie Kelce’s jacket sell for? Signed Eagles merch from Jason Kelce’s wife races past Rob McElhenney’s $62,000 bid

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, has supported the team's Autism Foundation. An auction was held for the Autism Foundation, where items were sold and the proceeds were donated to the foundation.

One auctioned item was the 1990s Philadelphia Eagles Mitchell & Ness Jacket autographed by Kylie Kelce. There was no shortage of bids on the items, including one by actor and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney bid $62K for the item, looking to win it. However, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor was outbid as it went for $100K.

Bids for the Kylie-Kelce-autographed Eagles jacket.

The Eagles autographed jacket was far and away the most sought-after item in the auction as it was the only one to reach six figures. Other items for bid were gameday experiences for the Eagles' Week 12 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Kylie Kelce showing off the back of the jacket.

Kylie Kelce showing off the front of the jacket.

For comparison, the autographed Jason Kelce authentic Philadelphia jersey went for $5K in the auction. Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 and have three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Kylie Kelce sets the record straight regarding her comments on Taylor Swift

The wife of the Eagles All-Pro center spoke to Spectrum News Kansas City ahead of the team's MNF game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Kylie Kelce was at a field hockey clinic event in Kansas City and was asked where she would sit during the game:

"I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's an opposing team stadium... I don't like to be in the spotlight or face a camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."

According to Kelce, some in the media twisted those headlines, comparing her to pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating her brother-in-law, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kylie Kelce took to TikTok to share her frustration and called out the media:

Jason Kelce got the better of his brother as the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 21-17 to win their ninth game this season. It is unknown as to whether Kylie Kelce has met Swift.