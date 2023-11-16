How much is Kylie Kelce-signed Eagles jacket worth? Rob McElhenney’s crazy bid drives up price

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is unsurprisingly hogging all the limelight, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie's sweet gesture won fans' hearts. The couple is auctioning off a Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket, signed by Kylie, to raise money for the Eagle Autism Foundation.

The Mitchell and Ness jacket, which retails for $400, was listed on the foundation's auction list. On Tuesday, the Kelce brother discussed the item on their 'New Heights' podcast.

Jason said:

"This jacket is known as the Princess Diana jacket because there is an iconic photo of Princess Diana wearing this Kelly Green Eagles jacket. The Eagles Autism Foundation is auctioning off this jacket. It's up to over $20,000 right now. In fact, at one point, Rob McElhenney was the top bidder with $10,050," said Jason Kelce on "New Heights."

Rob McElhenney, star of the hit comedy show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' saw Jason Kelce discussing how the jacket's price had shot up to over twice the amount the actor had bid. He upped the bid and the Princess Diana-inspired Kelly Green Eagles jacket, signed by Kylie Kelce, is now worth $35,000, over 87 times its original price.

McElhenney asked Jason to check the latest bid on the coveted piece and the Eagles star was naturally shellshocked:

The Kylie Kelce-signed Kelly Eagles jacket is up for auction on the Eagle Autism Foundation website until November 25th. The final selling price could be in the $40,000-50,000 range.

Taylor Swift's donation to Kanas City-based non-profit: Pop star emulates Kylie and Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift at Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Kelce's potential sister-in-law is endearing herself to the Kansas City faithful. Taylor Swift reportedly made several donations to the Harvesters, a non-profit group based in the city. She quietly made donations for over three months before the organization lifted the lid off her generous deed.

Harvesters communication director Sara Biles told the Kansas City Star:

“We were quite surprised. You know, Harvesters is really close to Arrowhead. We’d be enchanted to have her come by for a visit if she ever wanted to learn more about what we do and the impact of her donation."

Travis Kelce's influence in Swift's decision is apparent, as the Chiefs superstar also donated to the organization back in 2020 along with several teammates, including Patrick Mahomes:

The Kelce brothers are not only terrific football players but are also involved in helping their respective communities. The siblings will be on opposite sides this week when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57 at Arrowhead Stadium.