How much money did Dunkin Donuts pay for Super Bowl commercial with Tom Brady?

Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon stole the show between snaps at Super Bowl LVIII with a surprise Avengers-like team-up for a Dunkin Donuts advertisement. The advertisement showed off the company and also announced a new coffee drink.

It's the loudest megaphone in the United States, serving as an instant boom opportunity for those with deep enough pockets to partake. However, few can take advantage of the opportunity as it costs roughly $7 million for a 30-second commercial, per USA Today.

The commercial posted to Twitter/X ran for 60 seconds, so the baseline cost of the advertisement likely ran close to $15 million. That is, of course, not considering the cost of the actors, putting the set together, editing the footage, hiring a director, writers, and producers, and getting the idea from marketers, who themselves cost a pretty penny.

The exact estimates are not available for the costs of the other aspects of the production of a Super Bowl advertisement. But just locking down the airtime costs as much as many NFL players earn in a year and hundreds of times more than workers earn in average industries.

Tom Brady preps for potential return to Super Bowl stage

Tom Brady at 25th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala

If nothing else, the advertisement served to keep Tom Brady sharp as he has wrapped his season off in between his playing career and his commentating career. The former quarterback is set to debut as a FOX commentator in 2024. With the Super Bowl now wrapped up, the next regular season football week is expected to have him on the call.

With FOX set to broadcast the Big Game at the end of the 2024 playoffs, some are expecting Brady to have a key role in the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it over Patrick Mahomes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's of course a long road between now and then. Brady will need to lock down a spot on a commentating duo. Most expect Kevin Burkhardt to be his partner, pushing out Greg Olsen. However, Olsen has said in the past that he would not surrender the job lightly.

Once that transition is handled or a different plan is put in place, the quarterback will need to log four months of commentating experience as the season slowly builds to the point it reached over the weekend. Only then, about 360 days from now, will the former quarterback be able to return to the Super Bowl.