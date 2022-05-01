How much money did Malik Willis lose out on by sliding in NFL Draft? 

Malik Willis' fall from the first round was arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL draft. Willis ultimately landed with the Tennessee Titans in the third round. However, he was the third quarterback selected and missed out on a hefty sum of money by not being a first-round pick.

Moreso than anything, Willis' guaranteed money he'll earn in his first four years took a significant hit. According to a tweet from Spotrac, Willis would've made $27.5 million guaranteed had he gone sixth overall to the Carolina Panthers.

He won't even make $1 million guaranteed with the Titans. In addition, his maximum earnings will be $22.4 million short of what he would've made as a first-round pick.

Spotrac @spotrac The Malik Willis draft slide, financially.



If he went #6 to CAR:

4 yrs, $27.5M, fully guaranteed



Where he went, #86 to TEN:

4 yrs, $5.1M, $921k guaranteed The Malik Willis draft slide, financially.If he went #6 to CAR:4 yrs, $27.5M, fully guaranteedWhere he went, #86 to TEN:4 yrs, $5.1M, $921k guaranteed

One benefit Willis has from being a non-first-round pick is that he'll be able to sign his second NFL contract a year sooner than Kenny Pickett, for example. First-round selections have a fifth-year option that teams can exercise.

Malik Willis will be able to negotiate an extension a year early without a fifth-year option. But Willis' fall will cost him a noteworthy paycheck as he starts his pro career.

Willis deserves props for not being bothered by teams passing him by in the first 85 picks. Willis could've complained but instead told everyone he was just grateful. The relief on his face after being drafted was an unforgettable moment.

What will the Tennessee Titans be getting in Malik Willis?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis at the NFL Combine

Malik Willis won't enter the building and have the same expectations to start in Week One as Pickett will with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Draft analysts repeatedly claimed Willis had the highest ceiling of all the quarterbacks leading up to the event.

However, Willis' pocket passing skills and ability to read through his progressions are two areas of his game that need refinement. But even without those tools, he already resembles Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson with how lethal he is scrambling.

Willis will learn from Ryan Tannehill for a season. Tannehill's a complete pocket passer who is good at going through his progressions. With Derrick Henry and a good offensive line in place, Willis won't have to be a superstar when he does get the starting nod.

It is noteworthy that the Titans didn't notify Tannehill of their plans to draft Willis. But Tannehill has welcomed the 22-year-old to the team publicly, which should put to rest gossip of an uneasy locker room.

Willis will carry a chip on his shoulder throughout his NFL career to prove teams wrong, similarly to Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. The Titans may have gotten the steal of the draft.

Edited by Nick Goodling